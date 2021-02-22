5 things WWE subtly told us at Elimination Chamber 2021: Last-minute change in Roman Reigns' opponent, Brock Lesnar finally getting dream match at WrestleMania 37? (February 21st, 2021)

Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at Elimination Chamber 2021. It was a short PPV, lasting just two and a half hours. Being shorter than RAW is always a good thing, and while it wasn't the most happening PPV of 2021 so far, it ended with a big shocker.

Here is what WWE subtly told us, starting from the opening match - the SmackDown Elimination Chamber bout:

#5 Roman Reigns gets his WrestleMania to wish at Elimination Chamber 2021

Roman Reigns retained easily

The SmackDown Elimination Chamber match opened the show. Unlike the RAW main event, the stakes were different. This would determine Roman Reigns' opponent on the same PPV.

What we didn't expect, however, was Roman Reigns coming out right after the match. We assumed that the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match would open the show, while the Universal Championship match would end it.

The competitors on the field were King Corbin, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Sami Zayn. Jey Uso ended up getting the most eliminations on the night with two.

But it was Daniel Bryan who ended up getting the win, tying John Cena with three Elimination Chamber victories - the second most in WWE history after Triple H (4 victories inside the Elimination Chamber).

Cesaro was expected to win, but it was Daniel Bryan who walked out as the No.1 contender to the Universal Championship. It was clear that it was all for heat, and Daniel Bryan was the one who had to take the fall.

It's a bit unfortunate, especially since Daniel Bryan went through every competitor -starting the match with Cesaro. It was a hard-earned victory for him, but he was the sacrificial lamb, as Roman Reigns took just over a minute to finish him off.

Right after that, Edge speared Roman Reigns, making it clear that he was going to challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Soon after, the match was made official - making it the first bout announced on the card.

As for Cesaro, we will get back to him and what could potentially lie ahead for him post-Elimination Chamber.