5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Major hint about Roman Reigns' future as Undisputed Champion revealed, top title change to happen after nearly a year? (January 13, 2023)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the second episode of the year, and it certainly delivered in a big way. There were more announcements for the Royal Rumble and more feuds teased - including an odd one between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

We only say odd because Charlotte Flair defeated Deville last week, with Adam Pearce informing the latter of that when asked for a rematch. That aside, there were a few subtle messages sent to fans on SmackDown this week, so keep reading to find out:

#5. The undisputed separation?

Adam Pearce essentially confirmed that the Undisputed Tag Team Championships would be split again. As you may remember, The Judgment Day won the Tag Team Turmoil match this past Monday to become the #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Adam Pearce, in a segment with "The Banging Bros," Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, revealed that they would face The Viking Raiders next week in a tournament to determine the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Not only this, but in a backstage segment, Roman Reigns' title was referred to as the Undisputed WWE Title and not Universal. This was likely done on purpose and said intending to hint at a title separation - something that has been rumored for a while now.

Separating the tag team titles also indicates that The Usos will drop the RAW Tag Team Titles after nearly a year as champions. As for the fate of the SmackDown Titles, we'll get to that soon.

#4. Gunther's road to WrestleMania

SmackDown opened this week with an epic Intercontinental Title clash between two titans of the blue brand - Braun Strowman and Gunther. As usual, Gunther delivered an epic performance - giving Strowman one of the top five matches of his WWE career.

Gunther won the epic clash and was seen nursing a post-match injury. He announced his entry into the Rumble, setting his sights on Roman Reigns for WrestleMania.

While that isn't happening, there was a hint that there will probably be a big interaction at the Royal Rumble. Could it be against Brock Lesnar, who he is rumored to be going up against at WrestleMania?

#3. An Iron Woman performance being teased?

Liv Morgan was backstage on SmackDown this week with Maxxine Dupri and Raquel Rodriguez. She wanted to enter the Royal Rumble match at #1. The only two times a superstar voluntarily entered the Royal Rumble in the #1 spot was when Shawn Michaels did so in 2003 and Brock Lesnar in 2020.

Liv Morgan, unfortunately, holds the (Women's) record for the least time spent in a single Rumble before being eliminated in only eight seconds. Raquel Rodriguez agreed with others that Morgan wanting to enter first was a bad idea, leading to the latter slapping her.

While Rodriguez defeated Morgan in their match on SmackDown, it was likely a tease that she would be this year's Iron Woman.

Could she be the first woman in WWE history to reach an hour inside the Rumble?

#2. Bray Wyatt's old character tease on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt cut a promo this week on SmackDown, hyping his upcoming Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight. What was interesting about the promo is he incorporated elements of his old characters.

He used the Rocking Chair he did when he was The Eater of Worlds, and a QR code in his entrance showed an image of him as The Fiend.

He somewhat teased, reverting to his old character, but that would be regressive, and we don't believe that's the direction WWE is going in. What it might show is incorporating elements of his old characters to grow his current one, which is much more intriguing.

#1. Sami Zayn's initial tension with The Bloodline and the sign of things to come

Sami Zayn walked into The Bloodline's locker room this week to discuss plans for his main event match against Kevin Owens. He only found Paul Heyman and was informed that the absence of the rest of the Bloodline was part of Roman Reigns' plan.

Reigns wanted to 'show love' to Sami Zayn by letting him go at it on his own with no help - something that Zayn seemed glad to do. It was an incredible main event. While we initially thought that The Bloodline interfering and causing a DQ ruined the match, this was a rare instance where the finish made sense.

If you see Sami Zayn's expression after The Usos and Solo Sikoa appeared, he wasn't happy. Further turmoil was teased before they eventually united and stood tall over Kevin Owens.

However, the seeds of dissent continue to be planted. Zayn is becoming increasingly courageous, which is a big sign of a face turn that will probably happen soon.

