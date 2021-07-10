5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Rivalry ends after 5 months, 2 Legends to reunite after 19 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the final SmackDown of the Thunderdome era as we return to live crowds a week from now.

The show will kick off in Houston, two days before Money in the Bank. Speaking of the MITB pay-per-view, a big change to the card was made while the final two spots in the Men's ladder match were filled. Here's what went down in an eventful episode of SmackDown!

#5. The Seth Rollins-Cesaro feud seemingly concludes on SmackDown

It's been five months since the Seth Rollins-Cesaro rivalry began, and both superstars have faced each other numerous times on pay-per-views and SmackDown.

While Cesaro largely got the better of Rollins, there has reportedly been a change in plans for SummerSlam, which is why Cesaro lost twice in a row. This time, it was a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Cesaro was busted open, but the referee didn't put on a glove, which makes us believe it was a part of the storyline. Cesaro fell short of finishing his rival on SmackDown, who took up the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The field is now set. It's stacked with talent this year, with the list of superstars including Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins.

After the match, Seth Rollins was elated and even hugged Kayla Braxton. However, he unexpectedly came face to face with Edge, who reminded him of what happened in 2014.

In late 2014, The Authority was barred from WWE. The only person who had the power to reinstate it was John Cena, who was put in a tricky position by Seth Rollins. At that point, Edge's neck was still vulnerable, and Rollins pinned him to the mat and threatened to snap his neck unless Cena reinstated The Authority. Edge reminded Rollins of that incident.

Their face-off was intense and a clear preview of what's to come at SummerSlam 2021. In the meantime, it seems like Cesaro has lost his push on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria