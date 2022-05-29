5 times MJF mentioned WWE in interviews

MJF has been constantly in the news as of late. The young superstar has constantly stirred up controversy and various rumors about his future in the All Elite Wrestling pop-up.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has allegedly no-showed a meet and greet arranged by AEW. This has led to speculation that he may not be long for the world of AEW. Only time will tell his future with the company, but many in the WWE Universe wonder if the charismatic star will jump ship. The WWE Universe and wrestling media have also discussed some potential dream matches he could have in WWE.

MJF has talked about WWE over the past several months in various interview settings. He even directly commented on WWE management.

What did he say? What are his public statements on his future? Below are just five times MJF mentioned WWE in interviews.

#5. He has given his thoughts on the WWE product

SmackDown's Paul Heyman

MJF was recently a guest on the Ariel Helwani Show. In the interview, he reflected on the current WWE product. He also praised the company's top acts like Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Friedman said:

“See I think WWE is doing great, I love everything WWE’s doing. I just think we’re fresh [AEW], we have fresh faces people haven’t seen before. I just think everything that Bruce Prichard and Vince [McMahon] are putting out there is absolutely incredible, I love it. I love NXT 2.0, I love RAW, I love SmackDown, I love what Roman [Reigns] is doing, I think Roman’s putting out some great work. Paul Heyman... fellow member of the tribe absolutely killing it, sorry what’s going on with Brock [Lesnar], you deserve better than that. I think they’re putting out a great product.”

The AEW star specifically name-dropped Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon while praising them for their direction and handling of the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown programs. The Bloodline is the biggest act and the centerpiece of WWE television today, and Maxwell indeed acknowledged that.

#4. Maxwell has discussed his relationship with Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard

Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn't shy about giving his thoughts on the competition or the executives in WWE. Specifically, Friedman has heaped a tremendous amount of praise on Bruce Prichard. The duo worked together in Major League Wrestling.

When discussing the former Brother Love, Maxwell had this to say:

"Bruce Prichard and me go way back when he was in MLW. He was one of the lead producers there. And I mean he would watch me do promos and I mean he was floored by, absolutely enamored by me. I was the prettiest girl in the ball and we would just sit down, we'd shoot the s**t and I love Bruce. I think Bruce is a hell of a guy and has a hell of a mind."

Maxwell had more praise for the Something To Wrestle host while noting that the two have had talks in the past. While discussing his relationship with Bruce and how AEW President Tony Khan feels about it, MJF said the following:

"I think he[Prichard] produces incredible television. And so, yes, I've talked to Bruce multiple times. As far as how I've been reached out to, legally, it's not smart for me to answer that question, but what I can say emphatically is there's an absurd amount of interest in me. Tony Khan knows that. Tony Khan claims he's not afraid of that, and that's good, so I hope you're not afraid to shill out a lot of f******g money."

It's never clear whether MJF is performing or being honest with the interviewers and the audience. Whichever it may be here, he had no issues with praising Bruce Prichard while also noting he expects a big payday from Tony Khan.

#3. MJF admitted he would go to WWE if the price was right

Vince McMahon

In a panel during the For The Love Of Wrestling convention, MJF revealed whether or not he was interested in going to WWE. While discussing his contract expiration, Friedman said:

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent. Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE.”

Some speculate that his praise for WWE and expressing openness to work there is just MJF playing into his gimmick. AEW fans primarily dislike the sports entertainment juggernaut, so his praise of World Wrestling Entertainment could also be an attempt to gain heat.

#2. Friedman believes he'd have a ball working for WWE

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company.



Couldn’t tell from my physique though.



Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! Back is starting to hurt from carrying this company. Couldn’t tell from my physique though. Wait wrestlers are supposed to be in shape?!?!? Who knew! https://t.co/ITDqSeZ4Yi

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Maxwell Jacob praised AEW star Shawn Spears. The latter competed in WWE as Tye Dillinger but never entirely made his mark in the promotion.

When discussing Spears, Friedman said the following:

"Shawn Spears is an ex-WWE guy that gets it. Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball because I’ve built my brand and established myself here. So when I go over there I’m not going to have to deal with the same type of bulls*** that poor Shawn Spears had to deal with. Because a guy like that has been criminally underrated for over a decade!" MJF pointed out.

Moreover, Maxwell noted that he wouldn't face the same pitfalls as Spears, thanks to the brand he established in AEW and the independent scene. In that same interview, he mentioned some WWE stars he'd love to share a ring with:

"I think me and [Roman Reigns] would have a tremendous match, yeah. I think it’d be a friendly competition. I would [also] love to wrestle Seth Rollins, I’d love to wrestle The Miz, there’s a lot of guys."

Whether we ever see those matches remain up in the air. Still, fans can't help but think about the outcome of these dream bouts.

#1. MJF recently defended WWE and the Performance Center's success

AEW fans can often be critical of WWE. While some Twitter users alleged WWE didn't create stars, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was quick to point out some of the superstars the WWE Performance Center has churned out:

"Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair. Roman reigns. Just to name a few. People on this app have f***ing brainworms," MJF wrote in a tweet.

The list of names he mentioned includes some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling today. Friedman being quick to defend WWE and their making of stars certainly raised the brows of many wrestling fans.

MJF's future remains unclear. While the star has primarily been complimentary of WWE, whether he joins the promotion or not is still up in the air. If he does join World Wrestling Entertainment, fans will likely welcome him into the fold.

