5 times WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was involved in backstage controversy: Walked out of RAW with Naomi, real-life heat with Alexa Bliss

Sasha Banks is arguably one of the finest competitors to grace the squared circle. She has worked hard to establish a name for herself in the business and cement an envious legacy in WWE. Banks is a good babyface and an even better heel. However, she has been involved in several backstage controversies.

From a recent incident involving the multi-time champion to real-life feuds with other WWE Superstars in the past, there have been several reports documenting her dissensions in the promotion. Here, we look at the five times The Legit Boss was involved in a controversy:

#5 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out before WWE RAW

Banks and Naomi are no longer the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The most recent controversy involving The Boss stemmed from her and Naomi's RAW walkout hours before the show started last week. As per the official WWE statement, Banks and Naomi left their Women's Tag Team Championships John Laurinaitis' desk before walking out of the show.

The two superstars were scheduled to compete against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in the main event. This match was to determine the next challenger for RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

However, the tag team champions were seemingly uncomfortable with certain booking decisions. Since the incident, WWE has repeatedly called out their behavior on live television and labeled them unprofessional.

Last week on SmackDown, it was confirmed that the two superstars had been stripped of their titles, and there will be a tournament to determine the new Women's tag team champions.

Both The Boss and her partner are yet to comment on the situation. Backstage reports have claimed that the creative team was frustrated with their demands. While many are waiting to learn more details about the case, many fans have commended Banks and Naomi for standing up for themselves.

#4 Sasha Banks had real-life heat with Alexa Bliss

✭EraOfBliss😇Just A Cool Alexa Bliss Fan Account✨️ @Era_Of_Bliss sasha banks: I felt so bad about Paige, I would never try to intentionally hurt someone



Also sasha banks: cheap shot kick to little miss Alexa Bliss for no reason. sasha banks: I felt so bad about Paige, I would never try to intentionally hurt someoneAlso sasha banks: cheap shot kick to little miss Alexa Bliss for no reason. https://t.co/czU3gQAUGH

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss' real-life heat reportedly dates back to their NXT days. Banks once took a shot at The Goddess for "talking her way into a championship match." While Bliss refrained from making direct attacks on her colleague, she admitted to seeing the things that have been said about her and even blocked Banks on Twitter.

Reports claim that the tension between the two superstars first developed when Bliss was injured during her NXT match against Sasha Banks. The former seemingly believes that The Boss hurt her on purpose.

However, both WWE Superstars have now stated that they will work as professionals and put up a good match if booked against each other. Fans have been divided in their support for Banks and Bliss.

Some have claimed that most of their comments are a 'work' since they were made around the time they were involved in a RAW Women's Championship feud. However, others believe that there is a lot of truth in the reports about the two Superstars not getting along backstage.

#3 Sasha Banks' fall out with Charlotte Flair

Their friendship has had its fair share of ups and downs

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair have undoubtedly delivered one of the most epic feuds in women's wrestling history. While they were great friends in real-life at one point, things took a wrong turn when The Queen was favored over Banks in the company's booking decisions.

Banks was seemingly unhappy with Charlotte winning the Divas Title from Nikki Bella. Before that, the latter got the big match for the NXT Women's Title against Natalya. The Boss then started bringing up her former friend in her promos.

In her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte," The Queen wrote about Banks' response to the booking being born out of jealousy before praising her for being a great worker.

Charlotte believes that competitiveness took a toll on their friendship. Banks also admitted that there was competition and focused on Charlotte getting opportunities due to her last name. In the end, both superstars have talked about sharing great in-ring chemistry and believe that they make each other better.

#2 Sasha Banks and Bayley's reaction after big title loss at WrestleMania 35

Both WWE Superstars dismissed the claims about "temper tantrums"

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They lost their titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. Soon after the show, several backstage reports claimed that Banks and Bayley threw a temper tantrum backstage following the loss. Pictures of her crying on the ramp flooded the internet, which further fuelled the stories.

After the event, The Boss also took a four-month hiatus and returned as a heel. However, both Bayley and Banks have denied any such occurrence on the show. Former WWE stars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay – The IIconics – also stated that they didn't see anything happen. Instead, they said they had a great experience while working with Banks and Bayley in WWE.

#1 Sasha Banks' blunt reaction to short title reigns on the main roster

Banks was unhappy with short title reigns

Sasha Banks has had her fair share of disagreements with booking decisions on the main roster. She has openly criticized short title reigns handed out to better-deserving superstars.

In 2017, The Boss won the RAW Women's Championship multiple times but never held the title for a full month. She admitted that this creative decision had a direct toll on her confidence.

Banks had said at the time that she was desperate to prove herself as someone who could carry the title for more than two weeks. There have been times when she was reportedly promised longer championship reigns in hopes of bringing credibility to the respective gold. But then plans would change, and Banks felt that it was affecting her on-screen reputation.

As of this writing, Sasha Banks' future in WWE is unknown, especially since the promotion has pulled down her and Naomi's Facebook pages as well as their merchandise. However, it may be fair to say that her release would prove to be a massive loss for WWE in the long run.

