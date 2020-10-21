5 Times WWE Superstars deleted tweets: Becky Lynch asks "who's that guy?", Goldberg called "worst wrestler"

Twitter and other major social media platforms have been around for a long time now. Major celebrities use these platforms to connect with their fans and earn some extra money by promoting brands on the same. The social media bug also bit the pro wrestling industry, and almost every wrestler is on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram now. WWE Superstars have huge fan followings on Twitter, and their tweets immediately bag hundreds of thousands of likes in a matter of hours.

The downside of such a large amount of coverage and exposure is that if one ends up posting a tweet that they soon regret tweeting, the damage has already been done and several users have screenshotted it by now. The wrestler still ends up deleting the tweets to stay away from further controversy. In this list, we will take a look at five times WWE Superstars deleted their tweets.

#5 Lars Sullivan deletes tweet after calling out top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and getting roasted by The Man

Lars Sullivan

It has been a long time since Becky Lynch stopped being active on Twitter. Her Twitter peak came on the road to WrestleMania 35 when she regularly used to attack fellow WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. In late 2018, when The Man had become a major act on WWE TV, Lynch once took a shot at Ronda Rousey and referred to her as a freak. The tweet bagged a response from WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan of all people, who stated that he is the freak.

Lynch responded with the famous Connor McGregor “who the f**k is that guy?” meme, soon after which Sullivan deleted the tweet. Quite possibly, Lars Sullivan had posted the tweet in an attempt to stir up some controversy, but he deemed it better to delete the same after Lynch came at him with her full might. Lynch went on to put up another tweet stating that she seems to have broken Sullivan. The Freak responded as well and said that he got nailed by The Man and had to delete the tweet.