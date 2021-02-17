5 Times WWE used real-life incidents in storylines 

Throughout WWE's iconic history, some of its popular storylines have blurred the lines between fiction and reality. As a form of entertainment, pro wrestling has always incorporated real-life elements into feuds.

Even when it comes to characters, WWE Superstars often exaggerate a certain aspect of their real personality on television.

When realism blends with kayfabe, it can often capture the audience's attention in the best way possible. Other times, a lot of fans can see right through the charade. Either way, the overlap between fiction and reality has created a lot of newsworthy moments in WWE history.

Let's take a look at five times when WWE used real-life incidents in storylines.

#5 The real-life animosity between Bret Hart and Vince McMahon was turned into a WWE storyline

The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most discussed moments in the history of WWE.

To cut a long story short, at Survivor Series 1997, Bret Hart was forced to lose his world title against Shawn Michaels. The catch here was that Hart was unaware of the finish, and Vince McMahon secretly planned to carry out the title exchange instead. As Hart jumped over to WCW in the late 90s, it became evident that he had left Vince McMahon's promotion on a sour note.

The Montreal Screwjob led to several years of real-life beef between all parties involved. Eventually, the incident became so popular that it eventually turned into a fictional storyline in WWE.

In 2010, The Hitman returned to WWE in January for an episode of RAW. While Shawn and Bret resolved their differences on live television, Vince McMahon's beef with The Hitman transitioned into a kayfabe feud during the same episode.

In reality, McMahon had been on speaking terms with Hart for years before the latter's return to RAW. Their onscreen feud resulted in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 26, where The Hitman defeated the chairman and CEO of WWE.

The key players in The Montreal Screwjob don't intensely despise each other anymore, but the incident is still discussed by fans to this day.

Backstage politics always leads to interesting conversations on social media, but The Montreal Screwjob became popular before internet discussions went mainstream. As a result, it will always have a special place in WWE history.