5 Top WWE Superstars who may miss out on Clash at the Castle

The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, is set to host WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in September. Three exciting matches are already on the card, featuring top superstars like Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair.

While some superstars could miss out on the event, mostly due to storylines and legitimate injuries, others have lost the opportunity to challenge the champions after being defeated at SummerSlam.

In this list, we will take a look at five top WWE Superstars who may miss out on Clash at the Castle.

#5. Rick Boogs

Boogs suffered an injury after he tried a double slam on The Usos

Rick Boogs has been providing positive updates regarding the legitimate injury he suffered at WrestleMania 38 on social media. He has been out of action since he last battled against The Usos alongside Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, the official timescale is not known for his return at the moment. But the good news is that the former 24/7 Champion is back to training in the gym, showing good signs of recovery after his surgery. Depending on the severity, a quadriceps tear takes 6-12 months to heal.

It is unlikely that Rick Boogs will be at Clash at the Castle. He needs to spend a few weeks at the Performance Center, similar to Bayley, to shake off the rust.

#4. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Angelo Dawkins (L) & Montez Ford (R)

After fighting in the big stages of Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, it doesn’t seem like The Street Profits will make it to Clash at the Castle. They somehow came out on the losing end of their feud against The Usos and have lost the right to be challengers.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins also seem to be heading towards a split. WWE is already working on transitioning both superstars into the singles division. Ford and Dawkins were recently booked individually against Seth Rollins on the red brand.

A heel turn by any of The Street Profits’ members is a likely scenario. However, it could be a slow process to generate interest from the fans. A showdown between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins is unlikely at the upcoming event as there has been no build-up to it.

#3. Charlotte Flair

The 12-time Women’s Champion is on a hiatus after being defeated by Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The storyline mentioned that she sustained an injury, but Charlotte Flair needed time off for her wedding to Andre El Idolo.

The PNC Arena website used to feature Charlotte's name from the end of June until mid-July. The schedule has now been changed. It would be unlikely for her to be in Raleigh, North Carolina, for SmackDown this week.

With uncertainty looming around her return, it doesn't seem like Charlotte Flair will be present at Clash at the Castle either. WWE probably has bigger plans for The Queen, which would be in effect after 'rival Rousey' returns or when a new challenger is required for the title.

#2. Brock Lesnar

The Alpha Male Of Our Species

Fans were worried about the future direction of Brock Lesnar after he failed to win at SummerSlam 2022. His disappearance after the event added to the curiosity, sparking rumors of a potential retirement from WWE.

The good news is that The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to be in Atlanta for the Day 1 Premium Live Event next year. A similar case could have been for Clash at the Castle if he was scheduled to participate in Cardiff.

A surprise appearance by Brock Lesnar for The Head of the Table is unlikely. His feud with Roman Reigns is over and fans wouldn’t want a repeat of that. WWE needs to find a new rival for him. Perhaps Seth Rollins could be an option, but the latter is currently fixated on Riddle.

#1. Theory could miss WWE Clash at the Castle

The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank of WWE is yet to use his contract for a clear shot at glory. He did try to cash in at SummerSlam but got wrecked by Brock Lesnar.

Currently, Theory is not booked for any of the matches at Clash at the Castle. He lost the rematch against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, thereby losing the feud for the United States Championship altogether. The youngster is now focused on becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, Clash at the Castle may not be the opportune time. WWE has halted his push significantly, slowly building up his cash in, which might take months.

Drew McIntyre has a significant chance of triumphing over Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Theory successfully cashing in on his Money in the Bank briefcase against The Scottish Warrior might not go well with the U.K. crowd attending a WWE event after 20 years.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA