5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Details on former champion's sudden release, Major star might never return, Plans after Clash at the Castle 

Clash at the Castle is in the history books as WWE presented a great show for the fans in the UK. We now have multiple fallout reports from the show, including a major rumored return that didn't happen and the future of Drew McIntyre. Additionally, we have a report on the plans for a major star to return at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show.

#5. Update on Bray Wyatt after Clash at the Castle

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was heavily rumored to make his return at Clash at the Castle. But that didn't happen, leaving many fans rather disappointed.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Wyatt is more likely to return to the company under Triple H. However, other pro-wrestling promotions are also interested in signing him.

"Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt."

In his latest interview with BT Sport, Triple H praised Bray Wyatt, calling him one of the "crazy, creative people" that he's been around. After bringing back several released stars, could The Game convince Bray Wyatt to return as well?

#4. Future of Drew McIntyre after Clash at the Castle

Speaking of Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre, unfortunately, lost his main event match against Roman Reigns, thanks to some outside interference from The Bloodline's new member, NXT star Solo Sikoa. Another star who interfered in the match earlier was Karrion Kross, who got into a heated argument with McIntyre during the match as well.

According to a report from Xero News, WWE is currently planning for McIntyre to face Karrion Kross at the upcoming Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. It has previously been reported that Roman Reigns will most likely be missing Extreme Rules, which gives McIntyre and Karrion Kross a chance to main event the show.

#3. Current plans for Brock Lesnar's return

10-time world champion Brock Lesnar had a highly memorable run with the company earlier this year. He last competed in the main event of SummerSlam 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a brutal Last Man Standing match.

According to a report from Xero News, WWE is planning to have Brock Lesnar return for their next big Saudi Arabia show. The current pitched idea is for Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley at the show.

Lashley and Lesnar previously faced each other earlier this year at Royal Rumble, where Lashley picked up the victory after Lesnar was distracted by Roman Reigns.

#2. Major star might never return to WWE

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream was released last year by the company after allegations of underage sexual harassment against him. He was recently arrested twice in the month of August. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dream might never be back in the company.

“If there was a chance of Patrick Clark returning to WWE, it’s probably decreased greatly now. Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company,” said Dave Meltzer.

Velveteen Dream was one of the most popular stars in NXT and was even once considered to be the next big thing in WWE, with stars like John Cena praising him. Unfortunately, that didn't end up being true.

#1. The former champion was released while still recovering from injury

WWE recently announced the expansion of the NXT UK brand into NXT Europe in 2023. Following this, multiple NXT UK stars were released, including former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Webster was still injured when he was released from his contract. He signed a new contract with the company earlier this year to be taken care of during the injury process that he suffered last year. But that didn't happen.

