5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Former Intercontinental Champion leaves, Theory's future after Vince McMahon, The Bloodline getting a major new member?

Triple H has seemingly won the fans over with his booking in the last few weeks and bringing back some major stars. We now have a report suggesting that another big star could be in line to return to WWE. We will also take a look at a backstage report about what the future holds for Mr. Money in the Bank Theory after Vince McMahon's retirement. Additionally, a major name has left the company.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 The Bloodline to get a new member soon?

Solo @WWESoloSikoa Nothing changes when i come back. Nothing changes when i come back. https://t.co/ZboUiHsKBl

The Bloodline has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant factions in recent history. Roman Reigns and The Usos have completely set themselves apart from the rest of the roster. But could they be adding yet another Anoa'i family member to the faction soon?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that there had been discussions to call up NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster, and he could be on RAW or SmackDown as soon as next month.

"There's been a lot of talk over the last week within the WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa, 29, could be main roster bound in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month."

This has once again restarted the speculations of Solo Sikoa joining his brothers The Usos and cousin Roman Reigns in The Bloodline. If that happens, it would be a very impactful way to debut on the main roster for the young star while leaving the door open for a feud between the family members.

#4 Triple H interested to bring back former champion?

Now that Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and now Dexter Lumis are back in the fold with WWE who else do you hope to see make a return?

I'd love to see a JONAH/Bronson Reed return.



I'd love to see a JONAH/Bronson Reed return. Now that Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and now Dexter Lumis are back in the fold with WWE who else do you hope to see make a return?I'd love to see a JONAH/Bronson Reed return. https://t.co/9mQuUPVa44

Triple H becoming the head of WWE creative has been a wish come true for the fans. Only a few months in, we've seen several major released stars return to the company, the most recent being former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.

Now, Andrew Zarian has reported that former NXT North American Champion Jonah (fka Bronson Reed) might be the next major name to return to the company under The Game.

“I’ve heard one name over the last few weeks and that’s Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut (…) he’s a name. Bronson Reed got the s**t end of the stick with his positioning. He’s very good, he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background."

Zarian further added that there's a lot of interest in bringing him back, especially after his performance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax Tournament.

"I don’t know him at all personally. I don’t know if anything behind the scenes that happened, anything beyond that, but I can tell you there are people very interested in him because of his talent, his performance in the G1. He’s a name that people are interested in. I don’t know what his deal is, but he has come up as a name that I’ve heard.”

#3 Backstage report on the future of Theory under the new management

Since last year, Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 Theory has been Vince McMahon's chosen project. However, fans have been wondering whether the 25-year-old star will continue to receive the push with Triple H becoming the head of creative.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that there wouldn't be any change in Theory's position on the card as the new management apparently also likes him.

"The idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience, because Theory is the one that they really want to groom, and it appears Levesque hasn’t done anything to change that. They like the guy – good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work.”

However, it is to be seen whether Triple H books Theory to become the world champion in the coming months.

#2 Potential spoiler on a significant match being added to Clash at the Castle

WWE is set to travel to the UK next week for their first stadium event there in nearly 30 years, WWE Clash at the Castle. Multiple high-profile matches have already been announced for the show, including the main event between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

According to Xero News, another major singles bout could be added to the card soon as Finn Balor vs. Edge is featured on the event's promotional posters. The Rated-R Superstar is on a mission to end The Judgment Day - a faction he created a few months ago, only to get betrayed by his own disciples eventually.

#1 Former Intercontinental Champion leaves WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and former six-time WWF Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett has reportedly left WWE. He was recently appointed as the Senior Vice President of Live Events for the promotion. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported -

"WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett departed his position as Senior Vice President of Live Events with World Wrestling Entertainment last week, PWInsider.com has exclusively confirmed with multiple sources. The belief among some is he finished his official duties this past Friday, but I can't 100% confirm that timeline."

One of Triple H's closest friends and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg will reportedly be replacing Jeff Jarrett as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. Road Dogg has previously worked with Triple H as part of the backstage team in NXT.

