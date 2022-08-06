5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Former world champion removed from WWE's roster, Roman Reigns to lose his title in a first-time-ever match? Two more major returns set to happen

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

The "new era" of WWE with Triple H at the helm of the creative has started in a very exciting manner with multiple major returns. Reports have now suggested that two more stars could be on their way back to the company soon.

We also have reports on major plans for a recently returned star as well as some bad news for Roman Reigns. Additionally, a former world champion has been removed from WWE's internal roster.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 WWE Superstars worried about losing their spots under Triple H

For years, fans wanted to see Triple H head the creative team of WWE. Vince McMahon's retirement last month paved the way for that as The Game is now calling shots on the main roster as well now. While the locker room spirit is generally positive, Dave Meltzer has reported that there are some stars who are worried about losing their spots.

"I've heard from some talent, and generally, they are positive," stated Dave Meltzer, "But there are definitely people who are worried that they're gonna lose their spots, and there will be some people who will, because you're gonna have different visions of who the top people are. And not everyone can be a top person."

Fans are seeing a clear difference in the programming after SummerSlam with several deserving stars getting an opportunity to showcase their talent on RAW and SmackDown. But this would surely lead to some other stars, who Vince McMahon was previously pushing, to lose their spots.

#4 Major SummerSlam spot didn't go exactly as planned

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin https://t.co/A4L6kWOZWR

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns stole the show in the main event of SummerSlam 2022 last weekend. While Reigns managed to retain his title, the most talked-about moment from the match was undoubtedly Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor.

It was a thrilling experience to watch the spot, and PWInsider has reported that it didn't go exactly as planned as the ring was pushed back towards the announcer's table "far rougher and harder".

"The Brock Lesnar tractor spot at Summerslam where he pushed the ring back towards the announcers' table was apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for. We are told there was at least one rehearsal for the spot the day before Summerslam with someone from the production team lifting the ring," reported PWInsider.

Nonetheless, the tractor spot and the entire SummerSlam main event will surely be talked about for years to come. Lesnar is next advertised to wrestle at WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day 2023.

#3 Roman Reigns to lose one of his titles soon?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯 Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯#WWE https://t.co/pTdAn7pvsr

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns currently has both world titles in his possession. He is next set to defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, this week on Friday Night SmackDown, a new challenger has emerged for him in Karrion Kross.

After being released from WWE last year, Kross surprisingly returned to SmackDown this week and attacked Drew McIntyre. He then put Roman Reigns on notice as Scarlett placed an hourglass in the ring.

Following Karrion Kross' return, Fightful Select has now reported that he could be inserted into the Reigns-McIntyre feud. Moreover, a pitch was made to have Kross face Reigns for just one of his titles instead of both. It should be noted that these two stars have never faced each other and it will be the first time they clash.

The report further revealed that the USA Network wants a top title to be featured on RAW more often as Reigns doesn't appear much on the red brand.

#2 Two more major returns could happen soon

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE.



- WrestlingNewsCO An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. - WrestlingNewsCO https://t.co/MoiTzBdbjD

Sasha Banks and Naomi controversially walked out of Monday Night RAW earlier this year due to a creative dispute and have since been away from WWE television. Multiple reports then emerged of the two stars being done with the company.

However, WrestlingNews.co reported earlier this week that an agreement has been reached for Naomi and Banks to make their returns. Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that while it's not 100% certain at this point, the two are expected to be back.

"If everything goes the way it’s expected to go, they’ll be back. I don’t think that the deal was done. It’s been reported the deal was done – when I asked people in the company, it was basically, ‘Yeah that’s what it looks like is going to happen’, but it’s not like it’s 100% done or everything’s etched in stone, but the expectation is that they’ll both be back," said Dave Meltzer.

Following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout, WWE stripped them of their Women's Tag Team titles. No new champion has been crowned yet and the company seemed to forget the existence of the titles until it was announced on this week's SmackDown that a tournament will begin on RAW to crown the new champions.

#1 Major name removed from WWE's internal roster list

Vince McMahon retiring from WWE was something that many never expected to happen. However, Mr. McMahon announced his retirement last month and a lot of changes have been happening in the company ever since.

After reports of WWE clearing mentions of Vince McMahon from their backstage area, PWInsider has now reported that the former CEO has officially been removed from the company's internal roster list.

"McMahon had been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals (for example, this is how Nikki and Brie Bella and John Cena would be listed) but McMahon is no longer listed," reported PWInsider.

A former Royal Rumble winner, ECW World Champion, and WWF Champion, Vince McMahon has been one of the greatest on-screen characters in WWE history as well. He even made his in-ring return earlier this year and competed in a match against Pat McAfee earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 and even won it. This was his first victory at WrestleMania. Following his match, Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared and gave him a stunner in a nostalgic segment.

