5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Former WWE Champion fired due to medical issues, Spoiler on Brock Lesnar's return, Multiple releases could happen under Triple H

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Members of the WWE Universe have tapped into their Sherlock Holmes side to investigate all the subtle hints that are being teased as part of the "White Rabbit" shtick.

We have a report on the same that reveals the backstage update on the person behind this. We will also take a look at the current plans for a major return at Crown Jewel.

Additionally, new details have emerged regarding the release of a fan favorite.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5. Potential spoiler on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Plus you’re adding major elevation & importance to the title with two big names on a big show, a no brainer.



Run it back please, Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll for the *US Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.Plus you’re adding major elevation & importance to the title with two big names on a big show, a no brainer.Run it back please, @TripleH Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar ll for the *US Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.Plus you’re adding major elevation & importance to the title with two big names on a big show, a no brainer. Run it back please, @TripleH. https://t.co/CRkCdwIwwi

Brock Lesnar was last seen in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, where he lost a brutal Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns. He has since been on a hiatus with no confirmation on a return date.

Xero News has now reported that The Beast Incarnate is set to return next month in October. While a date hasn't been revealed, Lesnar is expected to return to set up a match with arch-rival and current United States Champion Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. WWE releases could happen under Triple H

Since becoming the head of creative, Triple H has made several changes and has also brought back some major released names. However, that doesn't mean that there won't be any more releases in the company under Triple H.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that according to a new doctrine in NXT, the stars would have two years to prove that they are ready for television or they'll be released.

"There is also a doctrine in NXT, it was said to be a new rule, but he may be a strong recommendation as opposed to being a hard-and-fast rule, that everyone who is signed from this point forward, as well as those who have started out, has two years to become "good enough" to make NXT television or they will be cut," revealed Meltzer. "It was noted that a lot of people right now are 'on the clock,'" he added.

A major part of the current roster of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown is NXT graduates. The company would also be looking to replicate similar success with their newly signed wrestlers.

#3. Backstage update on the "White Rabbit" teasers

The "White Rabbit" teases and Easter eggs have taken the WWE Universe by storm as fans are intrigued by the mysterious and cryptic hints. A majority of the fan base is convinced that the teases are indeed for the return of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

According to WrestleVotes, everyone backstage is being withheld from the identity of the "White Rabbit," but their source suspects that it is for Bray Wyatt.

"Asked a source about the White Rabbit deal, source said while he suspects its Bray Wyatt, he said it’s being “withheld” from everyone. WWE has been able to draw significant interest from this, w/o it being a “TV storyline” & they’d like to keep it as quiet as possible," reported WrestleVotes.

Bray Wyatt returning to WWE would be a huge moment as fans have wanted to see him back, especially with Triple H now in charge, who would give him more creative freedom.

#2. Update on legal issues related to Randy Orton and WWE 2K

14-time world champion Randy Orton is currently out of action, healing from an injury. He was having a great run before getting injured, teaming up with Riddle on Monday Night RAW as RK-Bro.

Orton has been involved in some controversy related to WWE's 2K video games as his tattoo artist, Catherine Alexander, attempted to sue the company for infringing her copyright by featuring Orton's tattoos in 2018.

According to an update from PWInsider, a pre-trial hearing that has been canceled multiple times due to COVID-19 finally took place on September 19. Unless there are last-minute changes, the trial is set to commence on September 26.

#1. Vince McMahon reportedly released the former world Champion for issues with getting medically cleared

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Ryan Satin @ryansatin Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying “Come With Me.” Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying “Come With Me.” https://t.co/leryJ8vayR This promo I referenced from FCW that ends with Bray Wyatt saying “Come With Me” and singing about time … is also about killing his father. twitter.com/ryansatin/stat… This promo I referenced from FCW that ends with Bray Wyatt saying “Come With Me” and singing about time … is also about killing his father. twitter.com/ryansatin/stat…

As mentioned above, Bray Wyatt has been in the news lately for the "White Rabbit" teases. He was released by WWE in July last year, much to the shock and outrage of fans.

While his release was initially claimed to be a "budget cut," more details have since been revealed.

Bryan Alvarez recently reported on Wrestling Observer Live that a major factor in Bray Wyatt getting fired by WWE was his issue with being cleared to compete. He further added that he's not sure if the issue has been resolved or not.

Fans are excited to see whether all these "White Rabbit" teases will finally lead to Bray Wyatt's long-awaited return. If recent reports are anything to go by, Wyatt's return seems more of a "when" than an "if" question.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the recent "white rabbit" teases are for Bray Wyatt? Yes No 31 votes so far