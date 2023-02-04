5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major name released to reduce costs, Reason for top name quitting, Backstage heat on former world champion for going off-script

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

The conclusion of Royal Rumble has set things in motion for the Road to WrestleMania 39. However, a former world champion reportedly has backstage heat following the Royal Rumble.

A major name has reportedly been released from the company following Vince McMahon's return to "reduce costs." Additionally, Triple H reportedly doesn't see a fan-favorite star as a WrestleMania main eventer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Backstage heat on Brock Lesnar after WWE Royal Rumble 2023

eliminates The Beast in the Men's BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE! @fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside!

After winning the men's Royal Rumble last year, Brock Lesnar entered the match this year as well. While he immediately dominated the field with multiple quick eliminations, Bobby Lashley ended up eliminating him quickly, much to the shock of many. Frustrated by this, Lesnar wreaked havoc at ringside, destroying the announcer's table and also attacking officials.

Fightful Select has reported that some of these post-elimination spots were not planned. The report further adds that Brock Lesnar got backstage heat for attacking referee Eddie Orengo, and it was suspected that the referee might have sustained a foot injury. However, the source stated that the Beast Incarnate wouldn't face any repercussions for going off-script.

"Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were," said the source.

While there is no confirmation yet, Brock Lesnar looks set to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, which could lead to a WrestleMania 39 match.

#4. Triple H reportedly doesn't see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer

If WWE stays the course and does Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, they lose a chance to give Sami Zayn a legendary moment.



But if Sami beats Roman, it hurts Cody's Wrestlemania moment.



That's quite a dilemma.

One of the best storylines currently going on in WWE is that between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. After weeks and weeks of teasing, Zayn finally had enough and attacked Roman Reigns at the end of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 when he was being forced to take out Kevin Owens. Following this, Zayn was viciously attacked by The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Zayn once again attacked Reigns and made his intentions clear to come after the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The match has since been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match last weekend and will now be challenging for the Undisputed title at WrestleMania 39. There's a huge portion of fans who believe that it should be Sami and not Cody who should face and defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, Dave Meltzer has reported that Triple H doesn't see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer or the face of WWE, despite his massive popularity.

"Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was told that Triple H doesn’t see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer or face of WWE.''

Fans are highly invested in the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns feud and want Zayn to dethrone The Tribal Chief. However, it is to be seen whether the company goes that way or whether Reigns once again manages to retain his title with the help of The Bloodline.

#3. Reported reason why top name quit WWE after Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon's controversial return to WWE as the Chairman last month sparked a lot of debate. Soon after, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as the co-CEO of the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Stephanie McMahon left the company due to fears of being demoted upon her father's return.

''The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is that she had done a great job thrown into the co-CEO role, and with Vince back, was about to be demoted and basically she doesn’t need the money or the job and had already decided last year to take a leave anyway.''

Following Stephanie McMahon's resignation, Nick Khan is now the sole CEO of WWE, with Vince McMahon as the Chairman. While many feared Triple H might also step down, he remains the head of creative and the Chief Content Officer.

#2. Report on why Edge's rumored match against former Universal Champion didn't happen

Edge returned to WWE television last weekend as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match after being away for nearly three months. He was written off TV after an "I Quit" match against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and the post-match attack.

There were rumors initially of Edge and "Demon King" Finn Balor facing each other at Royal Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match. However, that didn't happen. It was reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan was nixed due to Edge's unavailability in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble. The Rated-R Superstar had been busy filming the Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and The Olympian."

"The reason the at one time talked about Brood Edge vs. Demon Balor Hell in a Cell match at the Rumble didn't happen is because Edge was filming a television show until this past week and thus couldn't do the WWE television to build up the match. He was filming "Percy Jackson and The Olympian," a Disney + series where he will play Ares, the Greek God of War."

Edge eliminated Finn Balor from the Royal Rumble match, but Judgment Day went on to eliminate Edge soon after from the outside. A brawl then broke out on the entrance ramp between Edge and The Judgment Day that led to Beth Phoenix making her return and taking out Rhea Ripley. It is yet to be seen where this story will go from here.

#1. Major name has been released following Vince McMahon's return to reduce costs

Vince McMahon is generally working on the sale at the WWE offices, and hasn't been to any television shoots yet nor at any creative meetings.

- WON



- WON Vince McMahon is generally working on the sale at the WWE offices, and hasn’t been to any television shoots yet nor at any creative meetings.- WON https://t.co/mj6jykdK9L

Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative last year after some major allegations against him came to light. However, he allegedly used his majority stakeholder power to force his way back into the company last month and is once again the Executive Chairman. The main reason behind his return is to prepare WWE for a sale.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that multiple major names have been released since McMahon's return, including the Senior Vice President of International, Matthew Drew. These releases are reportedly being done to lower the costs to get WWE ready for a sale.

''There have been a lot more cuts on the corporate side in the past few weeks in different departments since the return of Vince McMahon. The belief is that these cuts are being made to lower the costs to get the company ready for a sale. Matthew Drew, who was the Senior Vice President of International, was the biggest name let go.''

It is yet to be seen how and to whom the company gets sold to. Being the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world, WWE being sold would be a huge deal for the entire industry.

