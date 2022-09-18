5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Roman Reigns to vacate his titles, Goldberg's return match, Potential reason why Bray Wyatt hasn't returned yet

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

With Clash at the Castle in the rear mirror, the company is now already gearing up for its next major overseas show - WWE Crown Jewel 2022. We now have a report on two legendary stars returning to compete in Saudi Arabia.

Drew McIntyre could be facing a massive fan favorite in a first-time-ever match at next year's WrestleMania. We also have the latest update on plans for Roman Reigns and the possibility of him being forced to vacate his title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Potential reason why talks between WWE and Bray Wyatt have stalled

Bray Wyatt's WWE return has been one of the hottest topics of discussion recently. While many expected him to return during Clash at the Castle, that didn't happen.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the talk between the company and Wyatt had stalled due to his high asking price. However, it hasn't reached a dead end as there is a lot of interest in signing him.

''Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay.''

With the likes of Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and many others returning recently, fans are excited to see who all would join them in "coming back home". Could it be Bray Wyatt?

#4. Drew McIntyre could have a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre came incredibly close to dethroning Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. Even after being out of the title picture now, there are several amazing feuds lined for him on SmackDown.

According to a report by Xero News, there are discussions internally to have Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the future. The report further adds that there is a possibility that this dream match could happen at WrestleMania 39.

"Drew Mcintyre vs Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship has been internally discussed for a future PPV. I was told there is a possibility we could get that match at WrestleMania 39," reported Xero News.

Drew McIntyre and Gunther (fka WALTER) have never faced each other in a one-on-one match. If and when these two heavyweights collide, fans would surely be in for a treat.

#3. "No chance" of former champion returning

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, aka Patrick Clark, has been in the limelight recently for all the wrong reasons. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there is no chance of Clark ever returning to WWE.

''The August arrest noted in last week’s issue for a fight at the Club Orlando gym where Clark allegedly bit an employee who told him to leave an area of the gym being cleaned and police were called and saw the teeth marks on the employees chest, was considered a probation violation and he was put in jail for 25 days but has been released. I would say there is no chance of him coming back,'' said Meltzer.

Former WWE star EC3 recently revealed a bizarre incident involving Patrick Clark, fka Velveteen Dream. EC3 claimed that Dream once set up his camera in the bathroom to record stars without their consent.

#2. Roman Reigns could reportedly be forced to vacate one of his titles soon

Roman Reigns has held on to the Universal Championship for over two years now and is also the WWE Champion since WrestleMania 38. Many have tried and failed to dethrone him and the question among the fans now is - what's next for our Tribal Chief?

According to a report by Xero News, one idea currently being discussed backstage is to have a tournament to crown a new WWE Champion by the end of this year. The report further added that Roman Reigns may be forced to vacate his title.

"As Wrestlevotes stated again today one of the ideas im hearing again is a title tournement to crown a new WWE Champion. Im told this will be no Later than the Day 1 PLE. Roman may be forced to vacate one title," reported Xero News.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He's now set to defend his titles against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022. It is to be seen how long can he hold on to both the titles and how exactly the company takes one title off him.

#1. Reported plans for Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Speaking of Crown Jewel, WWE has always tried to book veterans and legends on the show to please the Saudi crowd. The same could happen this year as well as Xero News has reported that both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were pitched to be working Crown Jewel.

As for their opponents, early reportedly plans had Goldberg taking on Omos or Veer and Brock Lesnar facing arch-rival Bobby Lashley.

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at Elimination Chamber when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. As for Lesnar, he last wrestled at SummerSlam 2022 where he lost a brutal Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns.

