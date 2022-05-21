5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Top star released because WWE "found something out", Massive heat on 10-time champion, Roman Reigns to face legend at SummerSlam

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

The wrestling world has been talking about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW this past week. We have multiple intriguing and noteworthy reports on the same. Additionally, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next three major opponents have possibly been revealed, including a match that fans have been asking to see for a long time.

#5 Roman Reigns' next three planned opponents, set to face legend at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Company on my back.

Main events to my name.

We The Ones!! 🏽



#WMBacklash @peacockTV @WWE Family on my mind.Company on my back.Main events to my name.We The Ones!! Family on my mind. Company on my back. Main events to my name. We The Ones!! ☝🏽#WMBacklash @peacockTV @WWE https://t.co/NBK7agMTZm

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is yet to defend his titles after defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. He is now also set to miss the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plans are for Reigns to face Riddle on 7/2 (Money in the Bank), Randy Orton on 7/30 (SummerSlam), and Drew McIntyre on 9/3 (Clash at the Castle).

“Right now the talk is, and none of this is close to etched in stone, that Reigns wrestles Riddle on 7/2, Orton on 7/30 and McIntyre on 9/3. The first summer TV Reigns was announced for was 7/25 in Madison Square Garden, which is the go-home Raw for SummerSlam. Reigns will be appearing on TV’s to build those three matches and has also been announced for the 7/22 Smackdown in Boston and 8/19 Smackdown in Montreal,” said Meltzer.

The seeds of The Tribal Chief's upcoming feuds have already been planted. This week on SmackDown, he cost RK-Bro the RAW Tag Team Championship in their "title unification" match against The Usos.

#4 Original Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi's RAW walkout has been the biggest talking point recently. The two were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge in the main event to determine the next challenger for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

According to a report by PWInsider, Naomi was expected to win this match and challenge Belair at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. Additionally, there were also plans for Sasha Banks to face Ronda Rousey at the premium live event.

However, both of them were going to lose their matches against the current women's champions.

"The conceived storyline idea was that Naomi would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. There are some who believe that at this week’s Smackdown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to wrestle and lose to Ronda Rousey, likely also at HIAC. So, the Women's Tag Team Champions would have effectively been used to put over the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship titleholders in the weeks ahead," reported PWInsider.

Asuka is now set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the show. As for Ronda Rousey, her opponent has not been finalized yet.

#3 Backstage heat on Sasha Banks following RAW walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi's controversial decision to walk out of RAW has been a debatable topic. While some fans and wrestling personalities are siding with the stars, others are against their actions.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, there's a lot of backstage heat on the overall 10-time champion in WWE Sasha Banks for her actions.

"I mean, there’s a lot of heat on Sasha Banks right now, as there would be and I’ve heard from people you know not in management," said Meltzer.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended for their actions. The company has also pulled their merchandise from the official shop.

Additionally, they have also been stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and a tournament would be held to crown the new champions. Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have officially commented on the same so far.

#2 Former Universal Champion to join Edge's faction?

WWE legend Edge has recruited two major stars in his faction, The Judgment Day, so far and has made it clear that he's looking for more. Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are currently feuding with the trio of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

According to Brad Shepard, there are plans for Finn Balor to turn on Styles and join The Judgment Day.

"The current creative plan calls for Finn Balor to turn on AJ Styles and join Edge’s Judgement Day faction. I do not know when that is planned to happen. We will have to wait and see when Balor will end up turning on Styles and join Judgement Day. The idea of Balor and Styles teaming up hit many fans in the feels, but WWE doesn’t really cater to that kind of booking very often. It is likely to help out Balor in the long run," said Brad Shepard.

A former Universal Champion, Balor's main roster booking has been highly criticized by fans. However, his alliance with Styles has been refreshing and hopefully will bring him back in the main event scene, where he rightly belongs.

#1 Top star released by WWE because they "found something out"

Last month, WWE surprisingly released several major names from NXT including the star that was deemed to be the "next Brock Lesnar" at one point, Harland aka Parker Boudreaux.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE "found something out" about him and made the decision to release him.

"The only thing we were told as to why it didn’t happen is that the company found something out about Boudreaux and made the decision based on that. The other reason is because of the feeling in NXT that he had stopped improving and he got a tag of getting hurt too much early on," said Dave Meltzer.

It has also been reported that there were plans for Harland to join Edge's faction, The Judgment Day, as the fourth member. However, he was released before that. It is to be seen what the future holds for the young star.

