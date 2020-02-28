5 Twists that can happen at AEW Revolution: WWE legend turns heel, New Inner Circle member debuts?

Could we see a new Inner Circle member debut at the PPV?

AEW Revolution takes place tomorrow night. The company's first PPV of 2020 has a stacked card with 3 title matches as well as the heated encounter between MJF and Cody. The PPV looks like it will not disappoint and we could be in for our share of surprises. From potential title changes to an early debut, we take a look at some twists that can come our way.

#5 Arn Anderson turns on Cody

Cody will face MJF in singles action with Arn Anderson in his corner

One of the most hotly-awaited matches at AEW Revolution will see Cody finally squaring off against MJF. This feud has been boiling for months, ever since MJF turned on Cody at Full Gear. Cody has had to earn this match by going through with the stipulations MJF presented. Cody first took 10 lashes at the hands of MJF and then proceeded to beat Wardlow inside a steel cage.

Cody will finally get a chance to let out months of pent up rage and frustration when he stands in the ring opposite his arch-nemesis. However, although most fans expect Cody to win this match, AEW could throw us a curveball.

If MJF is to win, the best way to do it would be to have Arn Anderson turn on Cody. We already know about the history between the Four Horsemen and Cody's late father Dusty Rhodes. Arn turning has already been teased during the cage match, where Arn ended up hitting MJF with the door of the cage.

If Arn does turn on Cody and align with MJF, that will open an avenue of interesting possibilities.

