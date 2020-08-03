5 unique WWE facts that you should know in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many entertainment businesses to shut down, either temporarily or permanently. However, in this COVID-19 crisis, two premier pro wrestling entities have kept airing fresh content every week. One of the two pro wrestling giants is WWE as the company has managed to find a way to work around the situation.

In all these years of storytelling, WWE has seldom failed to provide us with unique stories, moments, and facts - and we love these tidbits. For instance, the fact that WrestleMania 16 (2000) had no men's singles match has always fascinated me.

In this article, we present to you 5 WWE facts that are interesting and surprising during this pandemic era of wresting in 2020.

#5 WWE skipped airing RAW a long time ago

WWE Raw continues to be WWE's flagship shows

There have been many opinions regarding WWE having an off-season. Since the outbreak of this pandemic, several people have opined that WWE should take a break under these circumstances.

Despite receiving criticism, WWE has chosen to go on with its weekly shows, and are continuing to record shows from its Performance Center.

However, the belief that WWE has never missed airing even one of its weekly shows is wrong. WWE has indeed skipped shows, a long time ago.

If you patiently scroll through the list of episodes of RAW on WWE's official website, you will find that WWE RAW did not air on March 14, August 29, and September 5, in 1994. In what doesn't sound like a mere coincidence, WCW Monday Nitro released on September 4, 1994. Clever!

While RAW did not hit the TV sets on December 25, 1995, WCW did manage to air a pre-recorded show on the holiday. As the Monday night wars intensified, WWE couldn't afford another break. Therefore, RAW has be telecast on TV every week since the Christmas break in 1995.

Interestingly, RAW on February 13, 1997 (Thursday Raw Thursday), and February 15, 2007, were telecasted on Thursday.

Also, the February 8, 1999, edition of Raw from the Skydome did not air on TV until February 13. The show got "preempted by the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show." This Saturday edition of Raw is also special because it holds the record for the highest live attendance in the weekly show's history - 41,432.

WWE has even managed to air RAW despite extreme circumstances. WWE had to cancel Raw's live show on January 26, 2015, because of a blizzard. However, the company still put together a show from its headquarters.