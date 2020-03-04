5 Unsung Heroes that make the WWE interesting to watch every week

There Is A Hero In Every Story

WWE is the biggest wrestling juggernaut, and it takes a lot of effort to put a show together for the WWE Universe that loves and appreciates it every week. The company tries everything in its capacity to give the fans the most amazing moments every week, and they pass on some while they don't cut the next time.

WWE did Super ShowDown last week, and they had to do an episode of SmackDown the next day, and the team delivered. They did it the last time as well when due to travel issues, the Superstars couldn't make it to SmackDown. NXT is no longer a developmental brand as it stands toe to toe with the main roster shows.

We can be critical about the product, but there is a lot that goes into making it an enriching experience for us. The company goes above and beyond to cater to its audience, and some departments work round the clock to deliver the best quality product to the fans.

These unsung heroes need to be recognized, and I list them for your reading pleasure, while I welcome your thoughts in the comments section for the readers' kind perusal. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 The Writers

Writer's meet

The stories in the WWE keep changing, and the writers in the company have to be ready to insert any changes or rewrite the entire show. Vince McMahon has also joined this list as there was news that he the entire show just moments before it went on air.

The company has an amazing team that works on every story and ensures that it delivers according to expectations. The company is always on point with it's writing, and we should appreciate the tireless work of the team.

