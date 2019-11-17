5 Vince McMahon stories we learned this week: WWE Chairman wants controversial feud to continue for two months, Tyson Fury conversation revealed

Vince McMahon makes the big calls in WWE

RAW’s Paul Heyman and SmackDown’s Bruce Prichard oversee the creative direction of their respective brands on a weekly basis, but the major developments we see on WWE television are ultimately approved by one person, and that’s Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman has hardly appeared on WWE programming since he introduced the controversial ‘Wild Card Rule’ in May 2019, but that has not stopped him from making the headlines on a daily basis for various different reasons over the last few months.

This week, for example, we found out what he really thought of Tyson Fury’s WWE in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, while Mick Foley recalled the time that McMahon almost walked down to the ring to stop a segment during the Attitude Era.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the most interesting stories we have learned over the last seven days about WWE’s main decision-maker.

#5 How Vince McMahon feels about the Rusev storyline

One of the most talked-about WWE stories of the last few months has involved Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley on RAW.

The latest storyline development, which was greeted by a chorus of boos from the WWE Universe in Manchester, England, saw Lana reveal that she is nine weeks pregnant with Rusev’s child. However, she then said on the stage area to Lashley that she lied and she is not pregnant after all.

Despite the negative reactions from fans, WrestlingNewsCo reported this week that Vince McMahon “gets a kick out of the storyline” and he believes the crowd responses are helping to cement Lashley as a bigger heel.

The report went on to state that there is a lot more to come in the storyline and WWE is planning to keep it going for “at least the next couple of months”.

