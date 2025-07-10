5 ways Roman Reigns vs. John Cena could be set up for SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns is being rumored to appear at SummerSlam 2025, while John Cena will be walking in as the Undisputed WWE Champion. This is the same title that Reigns lost at WrestleMania 40. While Cody Rhodes, who defeated The OTC, no longer holds the gold, he is in line to face Cena for the championship.

But what if WWE wants a different match to headline The Biggest Party of the Summer? With that said, here are five ways the company can book Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

#5 Both Want Seth Rollins

At the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins will be in action against LA Knight. This is where WWE could start planting the seeds. Both John Cena and Roman Reigns could come out to get their hands on Rollins. Reigns got betrayed by his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, at WrestleMania 41, while Cena almost got cashed in on at Night of Champions, and The Visionary was the mastermind behind both.

This could lead to a heated argument between the two megastars on who gets first dibs. The Visionary could take advantage and humiliate both of them, leading to The OTC and The Franchise Player starting a rivalry. Cena could take Cody Rhodes out before SummerSlam and choose to face Roman Reigns in a match where the winner not only gets the title but also a shot at Seth Rollins.

#4 Cody Rhodes has movies to do now

It was recently revealed that Cody Rhodes will be in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie. This could be a great excuse for The American Nightmare to take some time off. With Rhodes gone, WWE would need a replacement, and Reigns vs. Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship is the perfect one.

While Reigns is also a part of the movie, he could spare some time for SummerSlam since he is already a part-timer, whereas Rhodes, who has been a workhorse in WWE, could take some time off to prepare for his role. The American Nightmare can use his 2025 King of the Ring Tournament victory to get a title shot when he returns.

This match could draw big numbers for SummerSlam 2025 as both men are highly popular among the WWE Universe. Moreover, this could be the first time The OTC gets to challenge for the title he held for over 1300 days.

#3 Roman Reigns wants to regain The Undisputed WWE Championship

After the Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, he never received a rematch. As time went by, Rhodes lost the title to John Cena, but Roman Reigns has yet to get an opportunity to regain the gold. This is the perfect excuse WWE could use to set up the match and bring him back. While Rhodes won the King of the Ring crown and is set to face Cena, The OTC should be first in that line.

Roman Reigns [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Since he never went for his rematch, Rhodes’ opportunity for the title could be postponed. WWE's upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event could do with a John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match.

#2 Roman Reigns' streak over John Cena

Roman Reigns has won every singles bout against John Cena. Now, what can WWE do with that stat, considering The GOAT is now a heel? Have Cena’s ego get hurt, and you have a match.

Roman Reigns vs John Cena [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Reigns has excelled on the mic thanks to his Tribal Chief gimmick and won’t allow The Unseen 17 to roast him anymore. This would be a great build to a match that fans would be interested in. Can John Cena finally do what he never could and beat Reigns in a one-on-one bout?

#1 John Cena’s past comes back to haunt him

Despite the heel turn, fans remember that Cena did come out to help Rhodes beat Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This is something The OTC can use against him. The GOAT was never part of the feud, but still decided to interfere, which cost The Tribal Chief everything.

Now, over a year later, Roman Reigns could seek retribution. Keeping the motive plain and simple will help this storyline. WWE doesn't need any fancy video packages to promote the match, as Reigns and Cena can create hype by simply tearing each other down with words.

