5 ways Sasha Banks could return to WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement

Things have dramatically shifted in WWE over the past several weeks. Many allegations have been linked to the company's former chairman, Vince McMahon. In a shocking move, the long-time head of World Wrestling Entertainment retired.

Due to McMahon's retirement, other staff members of World Wrestling Entertainment have been promoted or rose to power. Stephanie McMahon is now the company's Chairwoman, and Triple H leads both creative and talent relations.

Prior to the alleged McMahon scandal, Sasha Banks and Naomi were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two walked out during a live edition of Monday Night RAW, and their status within the promotion has been in question since.

With new leadership controlling the company, there is rumored interest in fixing things with Banks and Naomi. How might The Boss return to the company if bonds are mended? What's the best way for the star to return to television?

Below are five ways Sasha Banks could return to WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement.

#5. Sasha Banks could return alongside Naomi with the tag team championship

Sasha Banks and Naomi

When Sasha Banks walked out of the company during a live episode of Monday Night RAW, she didn't leave alone. She left alongside her tag team partner and co-champion of the Women's Tag Team Title.

If The Boss makes a return to WWE programming, there's a strong likelihood that Naomi will return as well. While both superstars making a comeback doesn't guarantee they will team up upon their return, it is certainly possible they will remain united on-screen.

No WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned following the duo vacating the titles. The pair have a claim to the championship and may want to bring the belts back in spectacular fashion upon returning. Other teams believing that The Boss & Glow don't deserve the gold after walking out and fighting them could make for an interesting story.

#4. She could return and challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion

If the former SmackDown Women's Champion makes a return soon, she will likely want to capture gold. Before Banks walked out of the company, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. When she returns, she may pursue singles success.

While Sasha Banks has had incredible success in the tag team ranks, she's ultimately at her best as a singles competitor. She's held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship and main evented premium live events. Simply put, The Boss is a star.

If her target is the SmackDown Women's Championship, she could end up feuding with either Ronda Rousey or Liv Morgan. The Baddest Woman on The Planet and The Miracle Kid are set to collide at SummerSlam. Regardless of who wins, Banks will likely want to challenge the champion if she returns to television.

#3. The Boss could make a surprise appearance at WWE SummerSlam

Sasha Banks

There has been a lot of alleged animosity between her and the company since she walked out while Monday Night RAW was on the air. With that being said, stranger things have happened in the past.

There's a chance she's been in talks over a return, and fans don't know about it. With Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking control of the company, Banks may be willing to make a return immediately. If that's the case, The Boss could give us a big-time surprise at WWE SummerSlam.

The Boss is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, and the SummerSlam crowd would explode if she showed up. A surprise like Sasha Banks would make the event one to remember.

#2. She could return and challenge the RAW Women's Champion

Bianca Belair will defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. For now, fans aren't sure which star will walk away from the show as champion.

Regardless of the finish, Sasha Banks could return to challenge the winner. While she was previously a member of the SmackDown brand, the company could claim that she signed a new deal and joined Monday Night RAW.

It could be interesting if The Boss challenges the RAW Women's Champion. Belair and Banks headlined WrestleMania 37 together just over a year ago. Meanwhile, The Boss and Big Time Becks had a rivalry in 2020. Either feud being renewed could generate a lot of interest from fans.

#1. Sasha Banks could return to WWE alongside Bayley

Bayley has also been off-screen

Sasha Banks isn't the only star who's been missing in action for quite some time. Naomi isn't even her only partner to be off WWE television. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley hasn't been on RAW or SmackDown programming for over a year.

The former Hugger tore her ACL last year. She was in a feud with then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Fans have eagerly awaited her comeback, but perhaps she could return to television in a way nobody expects.

Banks and Bayley have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together on two occasions. The last time they shared the screen, they were rivals, but enough time has passed that fans will accept their reconciliation. If any team could revitalize the tag team division, it'd be the team that started it all.

Will we see the former SmackDown Women's Champion back with World Wrestling Entertainment? Can Triple H mend any damaged fences? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.

