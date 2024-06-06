5 Ways Seth Rollins can make his WWE return in 2024 - Reignite major rivalry, power couple & more

Seth Rollins has not appeared on screen since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania XL. Drew McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship from the veteran but his title reign was over five minutes later. Damian Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are married in real life. She recently shared that her husband underwent surgery following WrestleMania for a torn meniscus. Becky Lynch's contract recently expired and she is currently a free agent.

Listed below are five ways Seth Rollins can make his WWE return this year:

#5. Seth Rollins could chase after the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. He was a fighting champion but eventually injuries caught up to him. Rollins was also distracted by his issues with The Bloodline leading up to WrestleMania and may not have been completely focused on retaining his title.

The WWE RAW star could return as focused as ever at capturing the World Heavyweight Championship once again. Damian Priest is set to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, and then Gunther is in line for a title shot at SummerSlam. Rollins could return to chase after the title and challenge whichever superstar is champion later this year.

#4. He could go after the Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn is the reigning Intercontinental Champion after dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 40. He is set to defend the title against Chad Gable later this month at Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

Rollins has held the Intercontinental Championship twice in his career and could be determined to capture it once again. Gunther did a great job of adding prestige to the title when he held it, and Rollins may want to ensure that the title remains important moving forward on WWE RAW.

#3. Seth Rollins could reignite his rivalry with CM Punk

Seth Rollins has not been shy about his disdain for CM Punk. The two stars had an electric promo earlier this year, and all signs were pointing to them squaring off at WWE WrestleMania. However, Punk tore his triceps in January and Rollins is now out with an injury as well.

Punk has been sharing workout updates and looks to be close to a return. Rollins may be on his way back as well and he could prevent the former AEW star from capturing the World Heavyweight Championship. This could lead to the to WWE RAW stars reigniting the rivalry that fans were robbed of due to their untimely injuries.

#2. He could return to WWE RAW as a heel

Former WWE star Elias recently claimed that Seth Rollins "The Messiah" gimmick was originally his idea. However, the company decided to give it to Seth Rollins instead and the veteran may be wanting to bring the gimmick back upon his return.

Rollins has portrayed a babyface for some time but can also depict a great heel. The former champion could return with evil intentions and cause chaos on Monday Night Raw when he is ready to make his comeback. He could also potentially become the new leader of The Final Testament faction and reunite with The Authors of Pain.

#1. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could return at the same time

Becky Lynch has become a free agent and is rumored to be in line to receive the highest contract offer to a female wrestler in the history of the business. If Big Time Becks signs a new deal, she could potentially let the money get to her head and return as a heel.

Rollins could return at the same time and they could become a power couple in WWE. Lynch has taken shots at Triple H in the past and it would make for a compelling storyline if her and Rollins return with an attitude that they are above the company.

