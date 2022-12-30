WWE will end 2022 with a bang this Friday night on SmackDown. John Cena will return to the ring on the upcoming edition of the blue brand to team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The Usos will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Ronda Rousey will also defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on this week's edition of the show. Rodriguez won a Gauntlet match last week to earn a shot at the title.

Listed below are five ways WWE can ensure this Friday is the biggest episode of SmackDown of the year.

#5. The Bloodline brutally attacks John Cena on WWE SmackDown

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Bloodline making kids cry by attacking RK-Bro was excellent. The Bloodline making kids cry by attacking RK-Bro was excellent. https://t.co/ptOn3gCqwX

The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting John Cena's return to the ring, but what if he doesn't make it past the entrance ramp? The Bloodline has been attacking superstars backstage of late, and The Tribal Chief could be annoyed that Cena has returned to try and steal the spotlight.

John Cena has had a streak of wrestling in at least one match in WWE in the last 20 years. It would make for the beginning of a great storyline if Cena's streak comes to an end because The Bloodline beat him down before the bell rang.

#4. John Cena pins Roman Reigns

The Leader of the Cenation has already passed the torch to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy 2017. However, he may not be satisfied with Reigns putting his interest in front of the company. The 45-year-old may be coming back in an attempt to humble The Head of the Table.

Reigns needs a marquee opponent for WrestleMania 39, and there are not too many options left on the main roster. If The Rock isn't available for the biggest show of the year, Cena isn't a bad backup plan at all.

The feud can be set up by having the 16-time world champion pin The Tribal Chief to end Reigns' streak of not being pinned in three years.

#3. The Brawling Brutes end The Usos' historic title reign

The Usos are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and have held the titles for 528 days and counting. Jimmy and Jey defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the November 11 edition of SmackDown to break the record and become the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history.

Sheamus and Butch will likely enter Friday's match as the underdogs but are capable of walking out of SmackDown as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Celtic Warrior has had a stellar year in the eyes of many fans, and it would be great to see him close it out by winning gold.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez captures the SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE sees a lot of potential in Raquel Rodriguez, and it is hard to blame them. The 31-year-old has impressed since arriving on the main roster but has been featuring mainly in the tag team division. She appears to be ready to step out on her own as a singles star and has a massive opportunity to shock the world on Friday night.

Ronda Rousey has been overly confident since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship back from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has recruited Shayna Baszler as her backup, and the two have attacked Rodriguez several times on the blue brand of late.

Rodriguez got a bit of revenge last Friday by defeating The Queen of Spades to win the Gauntlet match to become the number one contender. If the former NXT Women's Champion can stay focused and avoid Rousey's armbar, she has a real chance of winning the title.

#1. Sami Zayn is kicked out of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn was supposed to have a big night recently, but John Cena interrupted and announced the massive tag team match for the final episode of the year. The Honorary Uce could enter the match disappointed that he has not been made a full-blown Uce by The Tribal Chief yet.

Things would be even more complicated if The Usos lost their titles to The Brawling Brutes earlier on in the show. Zayn could enter the main event with far too much pressure applied to himself and could try to do too much in the match, only to end up being the superstar that gets pinned.

If that were to happen, Reigns may decide that he doesn't want to fight alongside The Honorary Uce anymore. It could end the year with the WWE Universe wondering what is next for Sami Zayn.

What do you think will go down on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

