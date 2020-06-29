5 World Champions WWE almost fired before they made it big

Several top WWE Champions were almost fired from the company early in their career.

Which one of these Superstars have made the biggest impact after failing to do so early on?

Several top WWE men and women were almost fired before they hit their prime

It is always enjoyable to watch your favorite WWE Superstars develop over the years and turn into megastars after putting in a lot of hard work and dedication.

John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker were all fresh when they arrived in WWE and turned out to become the biggest names in sports entertainment over their career.

While many Superstars have had the fortune of having a smooth career without any hiccups, a few landed in hot water due to their own behavior or due to unavoidable circumstances. However, many such big stars managed to fight out of the bad situations after almost being fired and turned out to become multi-time World Champions for WWE in the years that followed.

In this article, we will look at the 5 such WWE Superstars who almost got fired early in their careers before the company changed their mind and allowed them to become the biggest names in the business.

#5 Randy Orton

The Viper almost said goodbye to his WWE career very early

Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment today. In fact, he is a brand name on his own and has managed to make it huge in the industry after getting off on the right foot in WWE.

Regarded as one of the finest heels in the business, Orton seems to have had a comfortable career that has lasted almost two decades and will probably go on for another ten years or so.

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for The Viper who went against WWE’s Wellness Policy one too many times and landed himself in hot water.

Randy Orton ended up on the wrong side of the WWE Wellness Policy a few times

After his second Wellness Policy violation in 2012, Orton went against the rules a third time but the company decided to hand him another two-month suspension rather than firing him all-together.

The move proved to be fruitful as Orton turned out to be one of WWE’s biggest stars ever in the years to come!

The Viper has addressed his current status with the company in the following way:

“A little bit of luck, a little bit of talent. I don’t know. I know that I’ve been given, earlier in my career, I was given multiple second chances. I’d get in trouble for it, there would be a punishment, whether it was time-out or fines, but I would always come back. I am very consistent. I’m a guy that you can put in there with a Ricochet, for instance, and I can possibly help out talent that needs a little bit of a push or needs a change.”

There is no doubt that Orton is one of the best in the business, and he has helped the company develop a lot of new talent over the years.

