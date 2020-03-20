5 WrestleMania 36 matches that may not take place

WWE could decide to axe many big WrestleMania matches.

The WrestleMania Battle Royals are definitely out of the question.

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Many WWE matches may be axed from WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 takes place in just over two weeks' time but instead of the 16 match card that was being pushed at the beginning of the month, WWE could put on a show that features just eight matches over two nights.

Reports suggest that the company wants to minimize the number of live matches since there will be no audience in the Performance Center, which means that many matches have been axed from the card.

At present, it appears that there are just eight matches which include Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch defending the RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler, John Cena taking on The Fiend and Edge battling Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, once that match is made official.

There will also be Roman Reigns taking on Goldberg for the Universal Championship, The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley defending her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins battling Kevin Owens.

Many fans believe that two more matches could be announced to make each night consist of five live matches from the Performance Center, but even then there will be so many matches that won't make the card.

#5. Women's Tag Team Championship

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss called out the Kabuki Warriors which was WWE's way of planting a seed that would later grow into a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania in a few weeks time.

Whilst Asuka has continued to be a thorn in the side of many members of the Women's Division, and even interfered in Alexa Bliss' match last week on SmackDown, there has been no real continuation of this feud and WWE could now be happy to present WrestleMania with just two women's matches instead.

1 / 5 NEXT