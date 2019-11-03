5 WWE backstage stories we learned this week: The Rock made RAW star cry, Jinder Mahal injury update

The Rock and Jinder Mahal were involved in this week's news

From a storyline perspective, the biggest WWE development of the week took place at Thursday’s Crown Jewel event when “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal Championship.

Behind the scenes, meanwhile, it has been a very busy week for WWE personnel. Not only did the majority of the roster arrive back from Saudi Arabia almost 24 hours later than planned, but various Superstars and legends have revealed backstage WWE stories during media interviews and social media posts over the last seven days.

For example, we learned exactly how Triple H felt after Vince McMahon took most of his NXT women’s division at the same time, while Rey Mysterio gave an out-of-character update on how his son plans to progress in the wrestling business.

In this article, let’s count down five of the most interesting stories and anecdotes that have been told in the last week.

#5 Billie Kay cried when she met The Rock

The Rock returned to a WWE arena for the first time in over two years when he kicked off the first episode of SmackDown on FOX with a promo segment with Becky Lynch and King Corbin.

As is often the case when the WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood movie star returns, he spoke to several of today’s talents in the arena and in the backstage area ahead of the milestone SmackDown episode.

In footage shown on the latest ‘WWE Day Of’ video on the WWE Network, the 10-time World Champion gave some words of encouragement to an emotional Billie Kay on the SmackDown stage area in the hours leading up to the show.

As you can see from the clip above, The Rock then wiped a tear from Kay’s eye before they posed for a picture together.

