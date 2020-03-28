5 WWE couples you probably didn't know about

There are some WWE couples that even the hardcore fans didn't know about

Many current WWE stars have gone on to marry fellow wrestlers

Phillipa Marie

WWE couples have been given much more of a spotlight on WWE TV over the past few years, ever since The Bella Twins and their relationships with Daniel Bryan and John Cena were the inspiration for Total Divas back in 2013.

In recent years there have been a number of couples added to the show including Naomi and Jimmy Uso, Tyson Kidd and Natalya, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne and even Carmella and Corey Graves.

Whilst Total Divas and Total Bellas have been a stepping stone for many couples who have now become known to the WWE Universe, whilst the likes of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae and even Miz and Maryse appeared together on WWE TV and became known as a couple to their fan base.

Whilst many couples have been afforded the time on WWE TV in recent years, there are many WWE couples that have been created over the years that have managed to remain very much under the radar.

#5. Bo Dallas and Sarah Bäckman

Bo Dallas hasn't been used properly on WWE TV over the past few months whilst his brother Bray Wyatt continues to push to the top of the WWE roster. Dallas was once the stand out star in the family as a former NXT Champion, but even though Bo hasn't been as successful on the main roster, his time in NXT remains memorable for several reasons.

Whilst the NXT Championship remains the only singles Championship that Dallas has won in WWE (aside from a short reign as 24/7 Champion), he also met his future wife while the couple was training together as part of WWE's developmental bra. Sarah Bäckman is a former eight-time arm wrestling champion who was signed to WWE back in 2013.

Bäckman's ring name was revealed as Shara the following year, but just two months later she requested her WWE release. A further two months after Bäckman was released from WWE, she married Bo Dallas and went on to start a career as a real estate broker.

