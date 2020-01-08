5 WWE face and heel turns fans demanded but didn't enjoy

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Dean Ambrose's heel turn didn't necessarily hit the mark with fans

They say you should be careful about what you wish for, because not all of your desires are necessarily good for you. In wrestling, that couldn't be any more accurate, as the WWE Universe has witnessed the effect of their power on the product over the years.

From sloppy dream matches to superstars that didn't work out as champion; sometimes, as a fan, it's better to wait and see what the promotion has crafted for you. However, there were instances where pressure from the crowd was too much for bookers to handle.

Today, we are going to take five recent examples of highly-demanded heel and babyface turns that only ended up disappointing some fans.

#1. AJ Styles

Styles is surprisingly good as a heel.

AJ Styles might be the most crucial wrestler for WWE today, and that is a statement that no one thought they would hear a decade ago. Ever since Styles moved from NJPW to WWE, he has been an integral part of the main event scene, as a heel and babyface.

However, many would agree that Styles' 2016 heel run was a pivotal point in making SmackDown the 'A show' in WWE. Styles was so good at his job the WWE Universe could not hate 'The Phenomenal One' in any programme he was involved. Therefore, due to Styles becoming a babyface in the eyes of many fans, WWE put him on an exciting path to become one on-screen.

Being the top babyface on the block, Styles now had the opportunity to feud with top heels like Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura. While those veterans had great matches, some WWE fans felt it lacked a bit of the fire Styles' produced in previous programmes, with the likes of John Cena, and Dean Ambrose.

Many critics had concluded that it was Styles' babyface persona led to the drop in quality of those feuds. Consequently, it was clear that Styles is a more prominent attraction as a heel rather than a babyface. After Styles' recent heel turn and reunion with The O.C, fans have started to see the former WWE Champion show that passion on the mic and in his storylines once again.

1 / 3 NEXT