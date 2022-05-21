5 WWE feuds that could have main evented at WrestleMania

WWE usually save their biggest rivalries for the main event of WrestleMania. The Showcase of the Immortals is the biggest show of the year, and as such, the main event should be where the biggest match of the year takes place.

There have been numerous examples of WWE using their most important feuds to close out the show. The likes of the Iron Man match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII or Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's title unification at this year's show spring to mind.

There have, however, been several major feuds over the years that definitely felt worthy of being the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Whether they were deeply personal or just downright entertaining, there have been more than a few rivalries that deserved it.

On that note, here are five WWE feuds that could have mainly evented WrestleMania.

#5 The Undertaker vs Kane rivalry deserved to main event WrestleMania

The Brothers of Destruction rivalry deserved a WrestleMania main event

Following the Big Red Machine's explosive debut at Badd Blood 1997, The Undertaker and Kane would spend the rest of their careers closely linked.

Whether it was initially as bitter enemies, or the repaired brotherhood that led to the Brothers of Destruction running riot in the tag team division, the pair were always synonymous with each other.

The rivalry between the two, though, was the best of either man's career. The storylines and the wrestling matches were on another level.

They faced off at WrestleMania on two separate occasions, with the Deadman coming out on top both times, but neither bout closed the show. Considering how historic and legendary their rivalry has become over the years, it feels like they definitely earned at least one WrestleMania main event.

#4 CM Punk deserved at least one WrestleMania main event in WWE with John Cena

One of CM Punk's biggest gripes from his time in WWE was that he never got to the main event at WrestleMania.

The Best in the World was one of the most popular superstars in the company and even went into the Showcase of the Immortals as the WWE Champion, but still wasn't selected for the final match of the night.

Punk's rivalry with John Cena should have been more than enough to secure him a main event match at the pay-per-view. The pair had one of the most exciting feuds in recent memory, as fans really bought into the story between them.

The work they produced during the "Summer of Punk" was some of the best of both men's careers. Their matches were incredible, with their bout at Money in the Bank 2011 regarded as one of the best in WWE history, making it all the more baffling that the company never thought to run it back at Mania.

Maybe if they'd given Punk that main event slot with Cena, he'd still be with the company now.

#3 Bret Hart and Stone Cold should have closed a WrestleMania

The Hitman and Stone Cold had one of the best rivalries of the 1990s

Stone Cold Steve Austin's feud with Bret Hart is what catapulted the Texas Rattlesnake into the main event superstar he would go on to be.

The pair had electrifying rivalries of 1990s. They meshed together perfectly, and the story they told was one way ahead of its time.

The matches were also superb, with their meeting at Survivor Series 1996 really setting the tone for what would be an all-time great feud.

Their crowning grace was an excellent Submission match at WrestleMania 13, though. With the best double-turn execution of all time, the pair stole the show that night and Austin came out of the bout a made man, despite taking the loss.

Their feud really earned a WrestleMania main event, and likely should have had one that year, as their match and story was much better than the eventual main event between The Undertaker and Psycho Sid.

#2 Shawn Michaels and Triple H was worthy of the main event at Mania

Following his return in 2002, Shawn Michaels was immediately inserted into a feud with long-time friend Triple H.

It was an emotional and deeply personal rivalry from the get-go, with the Cerebral Assassin turning on his closest ally.

The matches that followed were all superb, as the two knew each other so well and their styles meshed perfectly.

The rivalry would be on and off for several years, and considering how violent and personal it was, the main eventing of the Grandest Stage of them all would not have gone miss.

#1 After feuding for years, John Cena and Randy Orton earned a WrestleMania main event

John Cena and Randy Orton's rivalry lasted years

For the majority of their time careers, John Cena and Randy Orton have been synonymous with each other.

The pair have been rivals, turned allies, and turned rivals again over the years. They've main evented numerous pay-per-views together and have faced off in more world title bouts.

WWE tried to play up just how significant the feud was between Cena and the Viper over the years, which is why it is more surprising that they never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania's main event.

When all is said and done, both men will likely consider the other their greatest ever rival in WWE. Cena's legacy as a good guy and Orton's time as the number one villain in the company meant they clashed regularly and they certainly deserved at least one WrestleMania main event.

