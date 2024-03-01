During the NXT Vengeance Day event, WWE aired a cryptic video that hinted at something mysterious coming to the developmental brand. There were countless rumors that the vignette suggested Bo Dallas' return, but that was not the case.

The questions were answered during a recent episode of NXT when Shawn Spears made his surprising return, smashing Ridge Holland with a steel chair.

Previously known to the WWE Universe by the name of "Tye Dillinger," he originally signed with the company in 2006 and was a part of the early NXT roster that helped the company rebrand the developmental process from FCW. Dillinger was released from his contract in 2019 and signed with AEW shortly thereafter.

Spears made his AEW debut at the company's inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, as a participant in the Casino Battle Royale match. The 43-year-old worked with the company until he was released in December 2023.

Here is our list of 5 WWE feuds for Shawn Spears following his surprise return:

#5. Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

LA Knight and Shawn Spears both need creative direction heading towards WrestleMania

As we march deeper into WrestleMania season, one of the biggest fan-favorites at the moment is LA Knight, but The Megastar's direction for The Show of Shows is not clear.

Knight appears to possibly be headed for a showdown with AJ Styles, but that's not set in stone. Regardless, he is one of the most popular superstars on the roster and would certainly play a significant part at WrestleMania XI.

Upon his recent return, Shawn Spears made it clear that he is a heel, especially considering his vicious attack on Ridge Holland. It appears that Spears is likely headed for a feud with Holland, but another option could be LA Knight.

Considering the fanfare around Knight, this would be a perfect way for Shawn to generate some heat and establish himself as one of the top villains in the company.

#4. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov

Shawn Spears could make his presence known by going after the NXT title

During his previous WWE run, Tye Dillinger was best known for his time with NXT. While he had a short stint on the main roster, his best days were on the developmental brand. With that said, there is one man who is high atop the Yellow Brand mountain, and that man is NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov has been the NXT Champion since winning the title at No Mercy 2023. Ilja has had epic battles with the likes of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes during his reign. He appears to be ready for the next step in his career, which is the main roster. If that is the case, Shawn Spears could be the one who challenges and ultimately dethrones Ilja for his title.

#3. Former WWE United States Champion Andrade

WWE recently welcomed Andrade back at The Royal Rumble

At this year's Royal Rumble, there were several surprises, especially in the Men's Rumble Match. One of those surprises was the return of Andrade, who entered the Rumble Match at number 4. He has since gone on to sign up for Monday Night RAW.

Before returning to WWE, Andrade worked for AEW, but he failed to make a mark in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Considering both Andrade and Spears have a history with AEW, the two could face off in what would likely be an interesting storyline, possibly culminating in a payoff bout at WrestleMania.

#2. 2019 WWE King of the Ring Baron Corbin

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Baron Corbin

Following a short stint in the NFL, Baron Corbin signed with WWE in 2012 and began his career on the NXT roster. Early on, Corbin was one of the most feared and dominant monstrous stars in NXT. Known as "The Lone Wolf," Corbin typically made quick work of his opponents, capped off with his End of Days finisher.

Corbin and Spears have some history, dating back to their time in NXT. The former destroyed Spears at the 2014 NXT Takeover: R-Evolution event in a match that lasted roughly 40 seconds. Corbin met Spears (and AJ Styles) in a triple-threat match at the 2017 Hell in a Cell event. The former won that match and became the new WWE United States Champion.

#1. Ridge Holland is seeking revenge following the recent attack on NXT TV

Shawn Spears recently returned, attacking Ridge Hollan on NXT TV.

With the surprise return of Shawn Spears, many are left wondering why he attacked Ridge Holland. There is no history between the two superstars, so it seemed odd to some fans that Spears would go after someone like Holland. Nonetheless, the attack did happen, and we can only assume that Ridge will be seeking not only answers but revenge as well.

A lot of fans may not know much about Ridge Holland. He was best known for his time with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes stable. Holland was also once a member of Pat McAfee's old faction, which was known as the Kings of NXT.

Ridge returned to NXT last December, following the breakup of The Brawling Brutes, and now it appears he is looking to establish himself in singles competition. Shawn Spears now stands in his way, and the story should continue to unfold in the coming weeks on NXT television.

Will Ridge Holland exact revenge against Shawn Spears in the coming weeks? Share your views in the comments section below.

