5 WWE King of the Ring winners who became megastars, and 5 who didn't

Triple H, Edge, and Sheamus all have different levels of success as King of the Ring.

In just a few weeks, the WWE Universe will see the coronation of a new monarch, as the company is set to crown its next King of the Ring.

Over the years, 19 men have been able to claim the throne, though not all Kings ruled equally. Whilst some were able to use the crown as a platform for even better things, others were quickly forgotten about.

In this year’s tournament, 5 Superstars remain, including former United States Champions Ricochet and Samoa Joe, former 24/7 Champion Elias, former Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin, and Chad Gable.

Though these stars will hope to capture the crown, they should probably make sure that their reigns don’t flop like some of the past kings.

Here are 5 King Of The Ring winners that became megastars (& 5 That didn't.)

#10 Megastar: Triple H

The Game became the King with his huge win in 1997.

Though he captured the crown in 1997, the reign of King Triple H was supposed to come a year earlier, until real life got in the way.

After the famous "Curtain Call" incident inside Madison Square Garden, the Game was held down, with his King of the Ring win scheduled for 1996, taking place a year later.

After capturing the crown, the King would remain an upper-mid-carder on the show and would take the reins as the leader of DX the following year.

Eventually leaving DX, the Game would rise to the main event in the summer of 1999, capturing his first of 14 World titles.

Outside the ring, Triple H has become one of the most powerful men in wrestling, a WWE Hall of Famer and the COO of the company.

As the husband of Stephanie McMahon, the Game is the heir-apparent to the entire WWE when Vince McMahon steps down, a sign of a true King.

