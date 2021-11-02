All Elite Wrestling is certainly giving WWE a run for their money by gaining immense traction with professional wrestling fans.

Tony Khan's promotion is well on its way to attaining greater heights in this business with the terrific talent on display comprising of a healthy mix of experience and youth.

Speaking of experience, Tony Khan has managed to get some of the best legends in WWE and elsewhere to bring their knowledge to AEW. Along with experience, this promotion also has immensely talented youngsters, the likes of MJF, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara making it a one-stop shop for fans to consume the best that professional wrestling has to offer.

With that being said, in this article we dive into 5 WWE legends who are currently employed by AEW.

#5 WWE Legend - Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson @TheArnShow



: MAY 1986 is available NOW, ad-free with video, only on When you come up against the #Horsemen , you better know they're holding ALL the cards. #ARN : MAY 1986 is available NOW, ad-free with video, only on AdFreeShows.com When you come up against the #Horsemen, you better know they're holding ALL the cards.#ARN: MAY 1986 is available NOW, ad-free with video, only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/0svAXIvfdv

Arn Anderson is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

The Enforcer is regarded as one of the finest tag team wrestlers in history and is also a four-time WCW World Television Champion. He was part of one of the greatest wrestling stables called The Four Horsemen, which originally also consisted of Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

After his in-ring retirement in 2001, Arn Anderson worked as a backsage producer in WWE right up until 2019 and was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Four Horsemen in 2012.

Anderson then joined AEW as manager and head coach for Cody Rhodes. The Enforcer was in the news recently when he cut the "Glock" promo in which he dumped the former WWE superstar for his on-going losing streak against Malakai Black.

During the promo, Arn, a real-life gun enthusiast, told Rhodes that he would allow a carjacker to steal his car while Anderson would "pull out the Glock, put it on his forehead, and spill his brains all over the concrete."

The promo received critical praise from fans and wrestlers alike.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan