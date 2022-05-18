5 WWE legends who are still wrestling today

2-Time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the talk of the town. The 'Dirtiest Player In The Game' recently announced that he is returning to wrestle at the ripe old age of 73-years-old. Better yet, it's rumored that one of The Nature Boy's opponents will reportedly be none other than former rival Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

Steamboat, who is 69-years-old, is also coming out of retirement for the match. It's a move that has shocked fans, but the pair are far from the only legends who are still competing.

There are quite a lot of legends from WWE's past that are still wrestling today, and on that note, here are five of them.

#5 Tommy Dreamer left WWE in 2010, but still wrestles today

Tommy Dreamer has been wrestling outside of WWE for 12 years

Tommy Dreamer left WWE in 2010 after an eight-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. However, he is still wrestling to this day.

Alongside a stint at IMPACT Wrestling, Dreamer is still active on the independent scene. It was recently announced that he'll be main eventing a Thrash Wrestling show in Kelowna later this month.

The veteran's time in the squared circle is much more sporadic now, as he focuses on his role as a co-host on Busted Open Radio. Besides being an active performer, the ECW veteran is also the owner of the House of Hardcore promotion.

#4 Jeff Jarrett recently showed up in GCW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#GCWDie4This In other news, Jeff Jarrett just attacked Effy at a GCW show In other news, Jeff Jarrett just attacked Effy at a GCW show#GCWDie4This https://t.co/rwf05eBdnb

Whenever he's not busy starting wrestling promotions, Jeff Jarrett enjoys a pretty fruitful career on the independent scene.

The 54-year-old has wrestled in a variety of popular promotions such as AAA and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Jarrett is well known for his time with TNA and Global Force Wrestling, two promotions he created himself. He has since moved on and more recently spent a couple of years among WWE's creative team.

Following his release in 2021, Jarrett decided to lace up his boots once again, making his debut in popular independent promotion GCW earlier this year. The former TNA World Champion returned to the ring, having his first match in three years when he beat GCW star Effy on January 23.

#3 Tajiri is showing no signs of slowing down

Adonis *pending* @adonis_payne

🗓 June 25th 2022

Royston Leisure Centre Tajiri coming to UBW!🗓 June 25th 2022Royston Leisure Centre Tajiri coming to UBW! 🗓 June 25th 2022📍Royston Leisure Centre https://t.co/hrVTdu8B8Z

One of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE during the early 2000s, Tajiri has continued to be an active competitor following his time in the company.

After his initial release in 2005, the 51-year-old wrestled predominantly in Japan for several different promotions. Tajiri appeared in All Japan, New Japan, Smash, Wrestling New Classic, and Wrestle-1 before returning to WWE in 2016.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was brought back as a competitor in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. The Japanese Buzzsaw would stick around for almost a year before he once again departed the company.

Since then, he's spent time in All Japan, and more recently MLW, where he was recently MLW World Middleweight Champion. Refusing to be limited to just one territory, Tajiri regularly appears in numerous independent promotions all over the world.

#2 The Rock N' Roll Express is still going stronger than ever

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy FTR vs Rock N Roll Express (2022) FTR vs Rock N Roll Express (2022) https://t.co/8q139xZVMb

One of the greatest tag teams of all time, The Rock N' Roll Express is amazingly still going strong today, despite forming almost 40 years ago.

The duo of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson made numerous appearances for WWE in the 1990s. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017, but are still actively wrestling.

Recently appearing in NWA and MLW, the pair have shown they still have what it takes to hold their own against the younger tandems of today. Despite having a combined age of 128.

Morton even challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA title as recently as 2020. He was unsuccessful in the bout, but it was still quite an achievement to see him compete at such a high level at this stage of his career.

#1 Jerry Lawler has been wrestling outside of WWE for 20 years

Jerry Lawler has been wrestling outside of WWE for two decades

Despite working for Vince McMahon for the majority of the last 30 years, Jerry 'The King' Lawler has remained active outside of the company. Still actively competing to this day.

Lawler, who's now 70 years old, is predominantly known as a commentator, but maintains his in-ring career on the independent scene. He recently wrestled for North East Wrestling and USA Pro.

Just over the last year, Lawler has wrestled W. Morrisey, Enzo Amore, and Hall of Famer Scott Steiner in a number of different promotions.

The King has had a number of health-related issues over the last decade, suffering a heart attack in 2012 and a stroke in 2018. He clearly hasn't let either of those slow down his in-ring career. A true testament to how tough he is.

