5 WWE marriages that were featured on Total Divas 

As of today, there are more WWE couples than there ever have been before. Most of them end up taking their relationship to the next level by walking down the aisle.

Back then, WWE didn't use to acknowledge these relationships but now they are more open to it. They have a show, Total Divas, that features female WWE Superstars and reflect what's going on in their personal life.

Since it's a reality show, the production targets viewer's interests. Marriage is a topic that most people are interested in and this is why many weddings were even featured on Total Divas.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 WWE marriages that were featured in this show.

#5 Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

One of the most beloved couples in WWE is Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. They started their relationship around 2011 and since then have been together. Bryan married Bella on June 1, 2014, and they have a baby girl together and a second child is on the way. Their marriage was featured on the season 2 finale of Total Divas.

A few months back, Bella retired from the in-ring competition (along with her twin sister, Nikki Bella). And it's safe to say that she won't return anytime soon, that is considering she'll probably return in the future.

Bryan will also receive a 6-week long paternity break upon his second child's birth and we are sure that WWE will heavily feature him and Bella on the future episodes on Total Divas.

“WWE has been great. They're going to give me six-week paternity leave, which so few places in the US do that. So I'll get to be home those first six weeks. After that, it's not long until my contract is up. We've been talking about what we do from there.”