5 WWE names who could follow Lex Luger into the 2025 Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend Lex Luger was announced for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame today. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes surprised the veteran while he was working out with Diamond Dallas Page and informed him of his HoF induction.

Ad

Luger had been waiting a long time to receive the honor, and was emotional following the news. Meanwhile, several other major names also deserve to be honored by the Stamford-based company.

Listed below are five WWE names who could follow Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 later this year:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#5. Batista could finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month

Batista at the 97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Batista was originally supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening. The Animal has been busy with his career in Hollywood, and has yet to receive the honor.

Ad

Trending

The legend has become a respected actor following his wrestling career, and recently looked unrecognizable for his role in The Last Showgirl. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame and may finally be inducted next month during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

#4. Miss Elizabeth should be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Miss Elizabeth was an iconic professional wrestling manager, likely most known to wrestling fans for her association with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. She also served as manager for Lex Luger from 1999 to 2000.

Ad

Luger recently admitted that he had struggled with drugs and alcohol in the past, and it helped play a role in her untimely death in 2003. Despite being gone for over two decades, Miss Elizabeth is still remembered to this day and deserves to be honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

#3. Mickie James may finally be inducted

Mickie James appears for a live event - Source: Getty

Mickie James is a legend of the wrestling business and was cast in the first season of WWE LFG. However, it was recently reported that Michelle McCool will be replacing her in season two, after the show was renewed on A&E Network.

Ad

Michelle McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, but many fans have more memories of Mickie James in the ring. The veteran is married to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis in real life, and is a five-time former WWE Women's Champion.

The 45-year-old is long-overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, given her incredible resume as a professional wrestler.

#2. The Rock could be honored next month

The Rock has given himself the moniker 'The Final Boss,' and theoretically can do whatever he wants as he is on TKO's board of directors. The Brahma Bull appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025, and was a part of one of the most iconic heel turns in recent memory.

Ad

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, and decided to turn heel to align with The Final Boss after the victory. This was only one of the many incredible moments The Rock has been a part of throughout his career, and perhaps he could take his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame later this year?

#1. Bray Wyatt needs to be inducted soon

Bray Wyatt at an NFL game - Source: Getty

Bray Wyatt was a captivating performer who lost his life far too soon. The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away in August 2023, due to a heart attack, at only 36.

Despite his tragic demise, his memory continues to live on through The Wyatt Sicks, led by his brother Bo Dallas who portrays the mysterious Uncle Howdy character. Alexa Bliss also used to be aligned with the veteran, and paid tribute to him by wearing a "Fiend 4 Ever" jacket at Royal Rumble 2025. The former champion certainly had a career worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and could be announced for the Class of 2025 in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback