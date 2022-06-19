5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Veteran announces retirement, Star confirms getting released by WWE, Released star slams Vince McMahon

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the week that you might have missed.

This past week has been full of unexpected and buzzworthy news stories. But none of them had as big an impact as Vince McMahon stepping back as the WWE Chairman. A released star has slammed Mr. McMahon for his appearance on this week's SmackDown.

Ric Flair has claimed that WWE is holding back two top superstars so that they don't become bigger than the company. A former star has confirmed his release from the company and a veteran has announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

So without further ado, let's dive into five news stories you might have missed this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Maria Kanellis slams Vince McMahon's SmackDown appearance

Vince McMahon is in the middle of a massive controversy as he is currently under investigation over a secret $3 million settlement with a former employee whom he allegedly had an affair with. The seriousness of the issue is represented by the fact that he has stepped down from his position as the CEO and chairman of WWE and Stephanie McMahon has taken up the role on an interim basis.

Vince McMahon made a special appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown. Fans were looking forward to seeing what he had to say and expected him to address the investigation. Instead, he just had a quick and pretty vague promo on the show, leaving fans confused.

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis, who was released in 2020, took to Twitter to slam Vince McMahon and the entire company.

"Isn’t this disrespectful to the women hurt in this situation? It’s not a joke. WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke," tweeted Kanellis.

The news has become a major talking point over the last few days and it still to be seen what the investigation leads to. It should be kept in mind that Vince McMahon has the majority voting rights and the board can't fire him even if they wanted to.

#4 SmackDown star wants a shot at Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a target on his back and the list of stars who want a shot at his titles keeps on increasing. SmackDown star Madcap Moss was recently a guest on the KFAN 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast, where he revealed his desire to work with The Tribal Chief and possibly be the one to dethrone him.

"This one may seem like a bit of a stretch to some people. Because the guys on an absolute all-time run right now. But I'd love to get a shot at Roman Reigns," Madcap Moss said. "I mean, he is the pinnacle of the business right now. He likes to say he's in God mode, and it's hard to disagree with him. I mean, it's just unbelievable what he's done over the past 8-10 years, but specifically in the last few. He's really just been untouchable in every aspect of the business. But I think that someone needs to eventually dethrone the guy I look at myself and I say, 'Why not Madcap?' So, I got my work cut out for me."

Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship successfully against Riddle on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, following his victory, Brock Lesnar made his return, confronted him, and went on to deliver a thunderous F5. It has now been announced that the two will face each other in a Last Man Standing match at this year's SummerSlam.

#3 Ric Flair thinks WWE is holding Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair back

2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently claimed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast that the company is holding Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair back. He stated that WWE doesn't want any star to reach the level of The Rock, John Cena, or Steve Austin anymore and become bigger than the company.

"I just feel like the guys that are really great, like Randy and my daughter, are held back because they only want them to go that far," Flair said. "They don't want anybody to become The Rock again, who's gonna walk off. They don't want anybody to become John [Cena] or Steve [Austin] that can say, 'I don't wanna do it.'"

Both The Rock and John Cena have moved to Hollywood and have several projects lined up. Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton are both currently out of action. While Charlotte took a leave to get married to Andrade, Orton is out injured and might not be back for a while.

#2 Troy Donovan confirms reports of him getting released

Troy Donovan @troydonovanwwe Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺

NXT 2.0 star Troy Donovan was reportedly let go by the company last Sunday as per the reports. Dave Meltzer reported that this was not a budget cut but due to a new rule where WWE evaluates the stars in NXT 2.0 every six months and releases the ones who don't show enough improvement. Donovan has now taken to Twitter to confirm the same with the following tweet.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”

Donovan joined NXT 2.0 earlier this year in April and was a part of the stable of Tony D'Angelo. There are rumors that he could be brought back soon but only time will tell if that happens.

#1 Veteran referee Brian Hebner announces retirement

Veteran WWE referee Brian Hebner has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. In the latest episode of the Refin' It Up podcast, Brian made the following announcement about his retirement.

“I am announcing that I am going to retire from professional wrestling as a full-time referee,” Hebner said. “This has nothing to do with anybody making me mad or making me angry, this is a move I am making about personal decisions.”

Brian Hebner is the son of former WWE referee Earl Hebner. He has worked with other professional wrestling promotions as well like IMPACT. He has revealed that the upcoming Slammiversary show would be his last one.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think WWE is holding back Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair? Yes No 11 votes so far