5 WWE NXT female superstars and their partners' professions

While some WWE NXT female superstars compete inside the squared circle, their real-life partners pursue other careers outside the wrestling business.

A few real-life couples are currently active on NXT and NXT UK. Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Gunther, for example, is now dating NXT UK's star, Jinny. Meanwhile, other female competitors are dating wrestlers from other companies. Blair Davenport, for instance, is in a relationship with NJPW's star Will Ospreay.

Nevertheless, some NXT female superstars have fallen in love with men who work in other fields outside the wrestling business. Although they are not wrestlers, some of these guys are also athletes.

Here are five WWE NXT female superstars and their partners' professions.

#5. WWE NXT star Jakara Jackson

Before joining Vince McMahon's company, Jakara Jackson was a fitness model and competed in bodybuilding competitions. Jackson also had a regular job. She worked at UPS for a while before becoming a bank teller.

In 2020, Jackson competed in the second season of The Rock's sports competition reality series The Titan Games. Nevertheless, she failed to qualify for the finals.

Nearly a year later, she participated in a WWE tryout in Las Vegas before SummerSlam. The former UPS employee passed the tryout and signed a contract with Vince McMahon's company nearly five months ago.

While Jackson is pursuing a career in WWE, her real-life partner Sean Michael Torres is a professional musician. He recently released an album, First Impression, which contains four songs.

Jackson and Torres have been together for a few years now. They seem very much in love with each other and have posted several photos together on their Instagram accounts.

In an interview with the ABQ Business Podcast, the NXT star also disclosed that Torres has helped her stay in shape during quarantine two years ago.

"My boyfriend definitely got us hooked up. In the backyard we have like a lot of good equipment that has like all these extra attachments to them so literally we've been going hard in the backyard," she said.

Jackson is yet to compete in a televised match on NXT. However, she may make her debut very soon.

