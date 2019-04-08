5 WWE Opponents for heel John Cena- The Doctor of Thuganomics

Will John Cena's classic avatar return to action once again?

Will the Doctor of Thuganomics return?

This is a question that a lot of people have been asking ever since John Cena showed up in his classic gimmick at WrestleMania 35, interrupting Elias. Cena reminded us why he's the best in the business and simply roasted Elias like he's never been roasted before.

But to answer the question about whether or not he will return, this is what Cena had to say following WrestleMania 2019:

I know we were only a few minutes. It was awesome to be out there and it felt really fun. I think it was a nice surprise for all the WrestleMania fans. So that's my one rabbit out of the hat. I don't know what the hell I'm going to do after this.

Nowhere did he deny the fact that he would not bring this character back, especially after the outstanding ovation that he received from the WWE Universe. I daresay that this is the most exciting John Cena has been in quite some time.

And if the character comes back, here are 5 men that he should mix it up with...

#5 Kofi Kingston

The main narrative that will run through John Cena's upcoming runs will be whether or not he can surpass Ric Flair's long-standing run and emerge as a world champion in due course of time.

This would make him the only 17-time world champion in WWE history. And to achieve the same, I daresay he should be the one to pin WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

During the course of his promo, John Cena uttered the words 'heel turn'. So, it is clear that if he brings this character back, we'll get the heel John Cena we've wanted for so long now. So why not pit him against the hottest babyface in current-day WWE?

