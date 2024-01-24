The WWE Universe is prepared for one of the year's most exciting events, The Royal Rumble, which is just days away. This year's Royal Rumble will emanate from Tropicana Field, the Tampa Bay Rays home. Dating back to the inaugural Royal Rumble in 1988, it has become an annual tradition that fans look forward to every year.

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson is the brainchild behind the Royal Rumble. His idea has evolved into one of the most important and pivotal events of the year. The Rumble is historically known for being the kickoff to WrestleMania Season.

Throughout the years, there have been some incredible moments and surprising twists that have occurred at The Royal Rumble. Some of the moments that happen during this event will be celebrated for generations to come, while some memories are better off forgotten. Here is our list of 5 WWE Royal Rumble facts that feel illegal to know.

#5. Chyna became the first female participant in the Royal Rumble match in 1999.

We kick off our list with the 1999 WWE Royal Rumble. Heading into the event, Vince McMahon was in the spotlight as The Corporation storyline was red-hot. In fact, Mr. McMahon prevailed as the winner of The Royal Rumble Match. However, the biggest news of the match was the 30th entrant, which was Chyna. She became the first woman to ever participate in the Rumble match. Despite not being involved very long, Chyna was able to eliminate Mark Henry before being eliminated by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Chyna was a prolific Superstar and she raised the standard for women's wrestling overall. She made her official WWE debut at the In Your House 13 pay-per-view, attacking Marlena during the segment where Goldust was distracted by Hunter Hearst Helmsley. This would eventually usher in the D-Generation X angle.

Sadly, the final years of Chyna's life were flooded with depression and addiction. Fans and colleagues watched helplessly as her life seemingly spiraled out of control. Chyna passed away in 2016 at only 46 years old. In 2019 she was honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka became the oldest Superstar to enter the Royal Rumble Match in 2008.

One of the saddest falls from grace tales is that of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. During the mid-to-late 80s, Snuka was one of the key reasons for the massive success the company enjoyed during that era. Snuka was known as one of the original high-flyers and was beloved by many WWE fans all over the world. Unfortunately, his in-ring success was clouded by controversy stemming from the death of his mistress, Nancy Argentino, in 1983.

At the 2008 Royal Rumble, Rowdy Roddy Piper became one of the oldest entrants in the history of the Rumble match at 53 years old. But Snuka entered the match right before Piper and he was 64 at the time, making Jimmy Snuka the oldest Superstar to ever enter the Royal Rumble match. Both Snuka and Piper were quickly eliminated by Kane. Snuka passed away in 2017, at 73 years old.

#3. 76-year-old Mae Young lets it all hang out, and wins the 2000 Miss Royal Rumble Bikini contest!

The late, great, Hall of Famer Mae Young.

As WWE headed into the year 2000, Superstars like Triple H, Mick Foley, The Rock, and Chris Jericho were the top names in the business. At the Royal Rumble, all of these stars competed in historic matches, but there was one segment that stole the show. It was the Miss Rumble 2000 Swimsuit Contest.

Contestants for the Miss Rumble contest included Luna Vachon, Barbara Bush, Ivory, The Kat, and Jacqueline. As the judges deliberated, 76-year-old legend Mae Young made her impromptu appearance, making herself a participant in the contest. As Mae began to show off her physique, she removed her top and flashed the nearly 20,000 fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden. In the end, the judges ruled unanimously in favor of Mae Young to be declared the winner of the 2000 Miss Rumble Swimsuit Contest.

#2. Vince McMahon thought The Royal Rumble was a "stupid" idea.

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson is the person who came up with the idea for The Royal Rumble. However, his idea was not originally well-received by Vince McMahon. In fact, Patterson claims that Vince went as far as to call it a "stupid idea." During his interview with the UK's Inside The Ropes, Pat had the following to say -

"We had a big meeting with Vince and Dick Ebersol. I gave my idea to Vince. He knew the idea, but he didn't like it. Vince said 'Tell Dick Ebersol that stupid idea you got.' I told Ebersol the idea and he went crazy! Dick said 'Vince, this is unbelievable television!"

Despite initially calling Patterson's idea stupid, Vince came around after being persuaded by Dick Ebersol. Patterson said that the day of the first WWE Royal Rumble event Vince came to him and asked if he had created the order of the Rumble match yet. He went on to tell Pat "Well f**k, you gotta do it!"

#1. Chris Benoit breaks 21-year-old WWE record at 2004 Royal Rumble.

Chris Benoit and CM Punk stare one another down.

The world will never get all the answers, and we will never fully understand what took place at 130 Green Meadow Lane, in Fayetteville, Georgia, on that fateful Summer day in 2007. All we know for sure, is that multiple lives were taken entirely too soon.

Prior to the tragic events that led to the passing of Nancy and Daniel Benoit, Chris Benoit was at the top of his game. Remembered by many as a quiet person, yet he was ferocious in the ring. Benoit had a list of accolades too long to mention, which included a record-breaking performance at the 2004 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Chris Benoit entered the 2004 Rumble match as the first participant, and he outlasted all of the other Superstars, winning the match and earning a spot in the main event at WrestleMania 20. Chris was in the ring for a total of 1 hour, 1 minute, and 35 seconds. This broke the record previously held by Bob Backlund in 1993 where he lasted 1 hour, 1 minute, and 10 seconds.

