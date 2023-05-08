5 WWE stars who can dethrone Austin Theory for the United States Championship

WWE star Austin Theory recently surpassed the 160-day mark with the United States Championship. He won the gold at Survivor Series WarGames last year after winning a Triple Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Since then, he has constantly feuded with both stars, but his move to SmackDown will mix things up.

Theory has bulldozed his way to the top. However, WWE could introduce a dead end to give other superstars credibility in the main roster. Talents such as Butch and Grayson Waller are yearning for opportunities, while Austin could be experimented with in the top card once again.

In this list, we will look at five WWE stars who can dethrone Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

#5. Grayson Waller could benefit from his first WWE championship win

💴 @Sajizzle Is there any difference between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory? Is there any difference between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory?

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller mirror each other's success as a heel. In fact, many fans compared Waller's NXT run to Theory's after the latter moved to the main roster in 2021.

The 21st Century Success hasn't faced Theory so far. This makes a potential clash between the two stars brimming with ambition a must-watch on SmackDown.

WWE can continue experimenting with the heel vs. heel dynamics while giving Waller exposure in the big leagues during the United States Championship feud.

#4. Butch (fka Pete Dunne) hasn't been handed many opportunities

'The Bruiserweight' Butch

Butch and Austin Theory have a history that dates back to their time in The BroserWeights and The Way. Both stars had high-octane spots in the ring, which could resume now that Theory has shifted to the blue brand.

As part of the Brawling Brutes, Butch's babyface turn has worked wonders, although he mostly has been a side character to Sheamus. He hasn't had many title opportunities as well. A potential United States Championship victory could refresh his character.

#3. Santos Escobar winning the United States Championship will be a W for the LWO

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma has consistently been featured on television since joining the Latino World Order. He is on a popularity surge along with his stable members. Thus, a title shot will come naturally to Santos Escobar.

Now that The Judgment Day is on the other brand, the LWO could branch out into solo feuds. Zelina Vega may continue her dreams of a Women's Title while Santos pursues the United States Championship.

WWE clearly has huge plans for the faction, having been promoted by Bad Bunny and the legendary star Carlito, and some title wins will help them gain recognition worldwide.

#2. Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory have fought multiple times in the past

There is no love lost between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. Their saga on RAW began in the middle of 2022 and lasted till Backlash this year. WWE may continue their rivalry on the blue brand, and there isn't Bronson Reed to interfere as well, as he has been drafted to the other brand.

All-Day Theory has got the better of The All Mighty in the past few occasions. However, that could change if WWE plans to put the youngster in contention for a world title or even give him a second consecutive Money in the Bank win.

The reigning United States Champion has shown much promise, so his run in the top card will be justified.

#1. LA Knight is one of the fastest-rising stars on the roster

The former Million Dollar Champion is everything Austin Theory couldn't be in his initial run in the main roster. LA Knight's charisma as a heel who constantly belittles his opponents is unmatched. Even without a championship, he is one of the most entertaining acts on television.

Knight is gaining victories against Butch as a mid-card heel. Given the teasers on his future, he may either capture the United States Championship before moving on to higher goals, or WWE could smack dab pitch him into the world title program.

He is the leading favorite to retrieve the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase from the top of the ladder in July.

