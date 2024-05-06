5 WWE stars with contracts reportedly expiring soon and 3 who have recently renewed

WWE has been putting on some of the most eventful shows in 2024. The storylines, returns, hype, and overall production have been praised by fans across the globe. Amidst all the good, the company has also released some superstars, such as Jinder Mahal, Gable Stevenson, and Drew Gulak.

On the other hand, some superstars have only months left on their current contracts, with no indication of whether they'll sign new deals or bid farewell to the wrestling juggernaut.

#5. Natalya: May 2024

Former WWE Divas' Champion Natalya has been working with the company since 2007 when she signed a developmental contract. Ever since then, she has been on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. As of the 2024 Draft, she was one of the final picks for WWE RAW.

As per a report from Fightful, her contract is set to expire in a couple of months. It so happens that hers is one of the contracts that former EVP of Talent Relations Dan Ventrelle could not successfully negotiate before leaving the company.

#4. Becky Lynch: June 2024

Becky Lynch's contract is expiring soon, and she is yet to sign a new deal with WWE. Reportedly, she was supposed to take time following WrestleMania 40, but Rhea Ripley got injured, and the wrestling giant had her pick up the Women's World Championship.

As of now, it's unknown if she will remain with WWE or quit, but it's highly likely that The Man will re-sign with the company after negotiating her terms.

#3. Ricochet: Summer 2024

Ricochet signed a new WWE contract when he was pulled up to the main roster. According to Fightful reports, his contract is going to expire in Summer 2024.

As of now, there is no news of him signing a new contract, but the chances are that he will re-sign with WWE with a better deal.

#2. Randy Orton: Multi-year extension through at least 2024

The Viper had taken a while off WWE TV due to surgery and healing. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and has been working in matches regularly.

Due to his injury, his contract was extended through 2024, but there is no news of a new deal.

#1. Kevin Owens: Through 2024

Kevin Owens teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash 2024. The duo lost when Tanga Loa ran interference and helped The Bloodline secure the victory.

Recently, The Prizefighter revealed that he had approximately nine months left on his contract, and he does not quite know what happens next. It will be a while before fans know anything about KO's contract status.

WWE Superstars who renewed their contracts recently

As mentioned, some superstars' contracts are expiring, and some have negotiated a new deal with the company. Here are three superstars who recently put pen to paper.

#3. Finn Balor

In April 2024, Finn Balor completed a decade with the company, and along with this, his contract was coming to an end. However, he took to social media to claim that he wasn't going anywhere, assuring fans he had re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Currently, he is working with The Judgment Day and, as of this writing, will be taking on Drew McIntyre in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

#2. Drew McIntyre

There were several rumors about Drew McIntyre being unhappy with his direction and contract, and possibly not being able to negotiate terms that made both him and the company satisfied.

However, it was The Rock who announced that The Scottish Warrior had signed a new contract with the company. In fact, he even sent McIntyre a special present!

#1. Seth Rollins

The Visionary was a workhorse ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. He was fighting champion and defended his title at every premium live event. He finally lost the championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 and took time off from television.

His contract was expiring around the same time as Becky Lynch's, but he reportedly has signed a new deal with the company. However, he has yet to come back to the squared circle.