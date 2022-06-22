5 WWE Superstars who could invade NXT

When WWE restructured their developmental brand under the new 'NXT 2.0' banner, it brought along some radical changes. And we're not just talking about the the show's design or color scheme.

The new NXT was not initially well-received, but a group of emerging talent there has started to open some eyes around the WWE Universe. As fans take notice of this growing brand, so do the main roster's superstars.

In 2022, we've seen names like Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles and Natalya Neidhart have an angle or two on the technicolored brand. At the same time, Mandy Rose and now Apollo Crews are examples of stars who were regulars on RAW and Smackdown that have made NXT their regular home.

It's likely we will continue to see more crossovers as promising prospects emerge on the developmental level. Here's a look at five WWE main event performers that would be a perfect fit to invade Tuesday nights.

#5 - Ricochet challenging Carmelo Hayes for his North American crown would be lights out madness

Now that Ricochet has been soundly dispatched by Gunther and is no longer the WWE Intercontinental Champion, he needs to re-group. Another crash course through NXT would do the trick, and there's no better opponent for him than Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes is one of the few athletes in the WWE system that can match Ricochet in terms of agility and explosiveness. Both men's arsenals complement each other well, and you can expect an electric encounter between two superior athletes.

Andrew @bigtimeEST Carmelo Hayes



Melo doesn’t miss. I can’t put into words how much potential he has. If you want someone to build a promotion around, this is your guy. Carmelo HayesMelo doesn’t miss. I can’t put into words how much potential he has. If you want someone to build a promotion around, this is your guy. https://t.co/W6jlsxyhgA

Hayes is one of the NXT 2.0 performers who seems ready to join the main roster right away. This would be an opportunity to prove that.

The North American champ swears that when he swings, he doesn't miss. Well? A home run against Ricochet could help him punch his ticket to the big leagues.

#4 - The Miz would be a perfect fit in a heel vs. heel feud with Grayson Waller

Putting these two smart alecks in the ring would be appointment television, although the crowd might not be able to find anyone to root for. Having said that, seeing the spry upstart against the Future Hall of Famer would be exciting.

In many ways, Waller is a younger, Australian version of The Miz, and he could use that to get under the skin of The A-Lister. Meanwhile, The Awesome One could be right there to reply and put the young whipper snapper in his place.

Seeing The Miz and Waller trade barbs and blows would be a great mix of similar talents, although Grayson is the superior overall athlete.

Still, this would be a perfect fit for 'Mr. Must-See' and a chance for him to work with his potential successor as the main roster's resident wiseass.

#3 - Solo Sikoa needs a strong opponent, so a visit from Veer Mahan would fill the bill

Let's face it: We all know that Solo Sikoa will be on the main roster eventually. Not just because of his bloodline, although being the brother of the Usos doesn't hurt. In fact, it gives him an automatic storyline upon is entrance to the main roster.

On top of all that? He's also just really good at what he does. Even without a famous family, he would still have the tools and skills to be a great grappler.

Most critics and observers agree that Sikoa is close to making the jump, but he needs time to develop his character. A great way to do that would be to build him up as part of a huge babyface angle against someone as menacing as Mahan.

Perhaps even an injury storyline, where the young Samoan star has to battle back through adversity, could work. It would help flesh out Solo's persona, and wouldn't hurt Mahan's progress, either. The two of them crossing paths could have a positive impact on both of their careers.

#2 - Sonya Deville could show up in NXT to feud with Toxic Attraction

We mostly saw DeVille as an onscreen authority figure in WWE until recently, when she returned to in-ring action. Meanwhile, her former tag team partner (and real-life best friend) Mandy Rose is having a huge career re-birth as the leader of the baddest group of girls in NXT.

The idea of DeVille interjecting herself into one of their storylines is fascinating on many levels. She could even challenge Mandy for her NXT Women's Championship if it strikes her fancy.

If Sonya were to return to square up with her hair up against Rose, it could be the beginning of Toxic Attraction slowly creeping into WWE storylines as well. The group is likely going to join the main roster together at some point.

This would be a terrific and sensible way for them to make the transition by spilling a war with DeVille over to RAW and/or Smackdown.

#1 - An encounter between Bobby Lashley and NXT Champion Bron Breakker would be a colossal clash

If these two masters of suplexes and slams ever meet one-on-one, there will be more scrap iron left around the ring than at your local junkyard. This would amount to a million volts of electricity jammed into around 500 pounds of muscle. All in the same ring.

Bobby Lashley is not just a former WWE and IMPACT World Champion, he's a longtime veteran and amateur wrestling star. The mix here would be brutally brilliant and tactically technical. A mutual mix of both strength and science.

Breakker has already battled members of the main roster in the past, but this could be a confrontation at a whole new level. Not only would he be taking on an elite athlete, he would be in the ring with someone who is more physically powerful than he is. And that's something we really haven't seen before.

During his time with NXT, Breakker has become the apple of WWE's eye, in terms of who they have tabbed as a future star. Lashley would provide the ultimate litmus test for the kid, and would likely assure him a quick promotion to the main roster. At that point, he should be more than ready for whatever challenges face him next.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see more WWE Superstars in NXT? Yes No 8 votes so far