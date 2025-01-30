5 WWE stars who could enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match from Number 1 spot

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching. Just a couple of days before it takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, there has been speculation not only about who will win the Rumble match and main event WrestleMania 41 but also about who will be the No.1 spot in the match.

With that in mind, we take a look at five superstars who could be the first to enter the Royal Rumble this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

#5. Sami Zayn could have a heel turn at the Rumble

RAW superstar Sami Zayn (Photo credit: WWE.com)

He is going through a rough stretch, with consecutive losses to Drew McIntyre and the incidents with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, in which he accidentally kicked both superstars in the face.

There is rampant speculation that he could have a heel turn and turn on his friends or help Kevin Owens dethrone Rhodes and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. If Sami Zayn enters the Rumble first, he will have a tough challenge ahead, but he will also get the opportunity to make history and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Rumble from the No.1 spot.

#4. LA Knight wants to turn things around

SmackDown superstar LA Knight (Photo credit: WWE.com)

He has recently been stuck in mid-card, and it is unclear whether he will get another shot at the United States Championship and the reigning champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Despite being one of the top faces in WWE and a fan favorite, he appears to have lost his momentum. Entering the Rumble first and going as far as he can would help him turn things around and build some momentum.

#3. Jacob Fatu has the momentum on his side after Saturday Night's Main event

He dominated Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event and had the momentum on his side heading into the Royal Rumble. WWE is expected to push him going forward, and an outstanding performance at the Rumble match could be exactly what he needs to emerge as a top star on SmackDown.

Being dominant in the ring would also ensure a long run at the Rumble Match, so it would make sense for WWE Creative to have him enter the match at No.1.

#2. Jey Uso had the No.1 spot at the Royal Rumble in 2024

He was the No.1 last year, and could be No.1 again this year. Jey Uso lost the opportunity to become World Champion last weekend, and now wants to turn things around.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, he wasn't eliminated until late in the match, and this time, it could be one of the same for the Yeet Master. Given that he is a fan favorite and one of the most popular WWE wrestlers, it wouldn't be a surprise if he made it through the final three or four superstars at the Rumble.

#1. John Cena will compete at the Rumble one last time

It will be his final Royal Rumble appearance, and he will get a standing ovation from fans, regardless of whether he wins it or not. Coming in at No.1 would allow John Cena to make history and become one of the few superstars who won the Royal Rumble from the No.1 spot.

On the other hand, being at No.1 could limit his chances to last through the end and could mean that WWE Creative doesn't plan for him to win The Rumble for the third and final time in his legendary career.

