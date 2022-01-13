5 WWE stars with the most Royal Rumble appearances in history

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most anticipated events. It offers two superstars WrestleMania title match opportunities. The match started in 1988, with 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan winning the first contest.

Big John Studd won the next year. Starting with the 1993 contest, winners were awarded a title match against the champion of their choosing.

Women have participated only since 2018 and don't have as many appearances as the men. Hundreds of superstars have participated in over 30 Royal Rumble matches in WWE history.

Participating is one thing. Winning is entirely another thing. Stars with longevity in WWE will have taken part in more Rumbles than others.

Performers like Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Kane have over 10 years of service with the company. Here are the superstars with the most Royal Rumble appearances in WWE history.

(Note: This also takes into account the Greatest Royal Rumble.)

#5. The Undertaker and two others have competed in 11 Royal Rumbles

It's not a surprise that The Deadman has competed in over 10 Rumbles. He has been a key member of WWE since 1990. In his 11 appearances, The Undertaker has won once, in 2007. With the win, he challenged and defeated Batista at WrestleMania 23.

The Undertaker last competed in a Rumble in 2017, when the likes of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar also entered the match. Along with The Deadman, Chris Jericho and Shelton Benjamin have also participated in 11 Rumbles.

2017 was also the last year Jericho took part in the match. Benjamin competed in 2019 and 2020 but wasn't a part of the festivities last year. If he enters this year's Rumble, he will surpass both Jericho and The Undertaker.

While the roster has been whittled down over the last year and a half, a trusted veteran like Benjamin can help the action move along. With his recent storyline with Lashley, the former Gold Standard might encounter The Almighty. Lashley could enter the match if he's unsuccessful against Brock Lesnar.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh