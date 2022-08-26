5 WWE Superstars who want to work with Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano made his shocking return after nine months on WWE RAW, and the Toronto fans cheered for him.

Gargano's final match was at NXT WarGames in 2021, where he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa (Ciampa), L.A. Knight (Max Dupri), and Pete Dunne (Butch) as part of the NXT Originals. The veterans were defeated by the newcomers on NXT 2.0 in the WarGames match. Following the match, Gargano cut a farewell promo and announced that he would be leaving WWE.

Now that Johnny Gargano is back in the company and has moved to the main roster, he will be hoping to achieve much more under Triple H’s direction. Several dream matches are waiting to take place between Gargano and other top superstars.

Many former champions have expressed their desire to face The Rebel Heart in a match at some point in their careers.

Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who want to work with Johnny Gargano on the main roster.

#5. Kofi Kingston wants to face the former NXT Champion

Kofi Kingston vs. Johnny Gargano will be a treat to watch

Many tag teams in WWE will be hoping to see Johnny Gargano and Ciampa reform DIY on RAW. The two men had an incredible partnership that could once again see them become tag team champions in the company.

Tag team specialist Kofi Kingston wants to face Johnny Gargano at some point. The former WWE Champion was once asked who he’d want to face from the NXT brand. Kingston name-dropped a few top superstars who were working on the brand at the time.

"There’s too much talent! Adam Cole is awesome, Johnny Gargano is awesome, Roderick Strong is awesome, and I can’t mention names because I’ll leave names out. You know there’s way too much talent for me to pick. I’m hoping all of those guys make it up to the roster at some point in time." said Kofi.

Kingston’s wish seems to have come true as Gargano has made his way to the main roster following his return. The two superstars are on the same brand now, and it’s only a matter of time before they share the ring again.

WWE could one day book a massive tag team contest between New Day and DIY for the tag team titles. It’s one of the many blockbuster rivalries that can take the company by storm.

#4. Edge has a long list of WWE Superstars he wants to face

Edge’s return to the ring has been nothing short of miraculous. He has competed at the highest level ever since making his way back into the ring and has competed in several big matches.

Following his return to WWE, Edge sat down with Corey Graves for a chat on the After The Bell podcast. During the interview, The Rated-R Superstar named 17 superstars whom he would like to face in WWE one day.

Out of those 17 superstars, the Hall of Famer has already faced Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles. He also faced Drew McIntyre during the superstar’s initial WWE run. However, one of the top names on the list who is yet to take on The Rated-R Superstar is Johnny Gargano.

Gargano’s return to WWE and move to RAW could now lead to a potential rivalry between the two superstars. The former NXT Champion is incredible in the ring and could put on some big matches against the Hall of Famer.

It would be exciting to see the two superstars go head-to-head a few times before Edge finally hangs up his boots for good.

#3. Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano can put on some great matches

Seth Rollins will be looking to face Gargano on the main roster

Seth Rollins is among the top superstars in WWE today and has won numerous championships and has remained among the most captivating rivalries under his new character.

Rollins has faced nearly all the big names in the company. However, he hasn’t faced Johnny Gargano in the WWE ring. The two men faced each other long ago but haven’t touched each other since.

In an interview with the National, Rollins was asked about which NXT wrestler he would want to face someday. He named a few current and former superstars, including Gargano.

"Gargano would almost be an AJ Styles situation again. We wrestled a decade ago and haven't touched each other since." Rollins said.

The Rebel Heart is one of the best technical wrestlers and could put on some stellar matches against The Visionary if given the chance. It would be exciting to see the two men compete for a world title someday.

#2. Kevin Owens wants to face The Rebel Heart

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano have known each other for a long time

Kevin Owens was one of the best wrestlers during his time in WWE NXT. He moved to the main roster and proved himself to be one of the top guys in the company. The Prizefighter hasn’t won a title for many years now, but he could aim for a championship soon.

In 2020, the former NXT Champion sat down with WWE The Bump to talk about many topics. During the interview, he was asked about his dream opponents from NXT.

The RAW Superstar said that there were many names he wanted to face in the ring. Johnny Gargano’s name topped the list as he was working on the brand at the time.

"There’s obviously so many talented people in NXT that I’d love to wrestle on that stage. Some of them are my friends, others are guys I’ve seen wrestle and would love to just be in the ring with," Owens revealed, "It’s really hard to pinpoint one because there are so many answers. If I were to go with…I would love for Johnny Gargano to show up."

The two superstars are good friends behind the scenes and could push the creative team to give them a big match. KO vs. Johnny Gargano would be one of the dream matches that could take place in the months to come.

#1. Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano formed a tag team in the past

Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano are no strangers to each other. That’s why McIntyre was all praise for The Rebel Heart on a recent episode of WWE’s The Bump.

McIntyre worked with Gargano outside WWE after he was released in 2014. The two worked together on EVOLVE where they became the inaugural tag team champions of the promotion.

During his appearance on The Bump, The Scottish Psychopath was full of praise for Gargano, who made his return to the company. McIntyre revealed that Gargano helped him become a much better competitor by raising his game.

"Very exciting to see Johnny back. I tweeted a picture of himself and myself with Evolve Tag Team Championships. Johnny is such an incredible talent," McIntyre said.

The Scottish Warrior also added that a rematch between the two could happen down the line or the two could team up for another title run.

"We could have some fun down the line. Rematches to come, and I’m excited about it." He added.

It would be great to see McIntyre and Gargano team up on RAW. They could give The Usos a run for their money and possibly win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

