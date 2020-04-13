5 WWE stars who should have become Mr. Money in the Bank

Many main-event stars were created through Money in the Bank, but there could have been more.

WWE has not always booked the right Money in the Bank winner.

Several Superstars could have gone to the next level.

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's most ingenious concepts, acting as a legitimate star-builder. Many budding WWE Superstars have reaped the benefits of winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and in turn winning a briefcase that would give them a world title shot whenever they wanted.

Multiple-time WWE Champions such as Edge, CM Punk and Seth Rollins rose to stardom by winning this coveted ladder match, but many other names could have done well with this major boost.

Whether they were on the verge of breaking out or simply experts of the ladder match, a number of WWE Superstars would have been great as Mr. Money in the Bank. It would have benefited them as talents, as well as the legacy of this match.

Here are five WWE stars who should have won a Money in the Bank ladder match in the past.

#5 Chris Jericho

Jericho invented that.

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match was born in 2005, Chris Jericho coming up with the idea for it. He was obviously part of the first iteration, which was exclusive to RAW. Since then, Jericho has taken part in four more editions of the spot-filled spectacle.

Unlike his claim that he "won a Money in the Bank Ladder Match in Appleton", Le Champion has never won the briefcase. His character and level certainly warrant a Money in the Bank victory, aside from the fact that he invented the entire match.

Jericho could have won the ladder match in 2008 instead of 2-time winner CM Punk, especially considering the sneaky and opportune way he won the World Heavyweight Championship later that year.

A star with the talent of Chris Jericho should have held the briefcase at least once, especially considering his history with it.

