5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt if he returns

Bray Wyatt was once the most intriguing character in WWE. He was released from his contract in July 2021 in a surprise move from the company. Many fans have been waiting for him to show up at another promotion or return to WWE soon.

In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing the arrival of a new or returning superstar. The “White Rabbit” clues have many fans thinking that it’s Bray Wyatt who is ready to make his return to the company.

If the former superstar is ready to return, then WWE may have decided to give him another faction to work with. Currently, many superstars can join The Eater of Worlds and benefit from the alliance.

With that said, check out the five WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt if he returns to the company soon.

#5. Nikki A.S.H. could go through a character change

Nikki A.S.H. has seen many highs and lows in WWE over the past couple of years. In 2021, she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed in to become the RAW Women’s Champion. However, her title run was cut short by the creative team.

She has featured in some good rivalries this year but hasn’t achieved much. Her character was interesting at first, but many fans lost interest in it as time went by. On a recent episode of the show, Nikki took off her mask to signal a potential character change.

Nikki could soon return to her Nikki Cross gimmick and align herself with the returning Bray Wyatt. Her unhinged character would work perfectly with Wyatt’s The Fiend gimmick. It would be a great way to give the two superstars something different to work with.

Nikki is good in the ring and has the potential to pull off multiple different characters. She could be a great addition to Wyatt’s faction if WWE looks to build towards it.

#4. Edge could use Bray Wyatt's help on WWE RAW

Edge could get stuck in a fairytale again

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been entangled in a rivalry against Judgment Day. The faction, consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, has made The Rated-R Superstar’s life difficult on RAW.

Edge was once the leader of Judgment Day. However, he was kicked out of the faction by Balor, Priest, and Ripley. The Rated-R Superstar has struggled to find a suitable partner who can help him take down Judgment Day. Rey Mysterio hasn’t been of much use as he has been blinded by his son’s betrayal.

With that in mind, Edge could give in to the dark side and call upon Bray Wyatt. The two haven’t worked in the past, but the Hall of Famer has spoken about his desire to work with The Eater of Worlds.

Wyatt could return with a faction of his own, comprising of Edge, to take down Judgment Day and dismantle the heels. It would be great to see Wyatt and Edge team up for some time in WWE. The latter could then regret bringing back the former Universal Champion and work towards ending him for good.

#3. Dexter Lumis could work well with The Eater of Worlds

Is Dexter Lumis working for Bray Wyatt?

Dexter Lumis’ time in WWE NXT was an eventful one. He failed to win any titles on the brand but remained one of its top performers. He had a good storyline with The Way that saw him finally unite with his love interest – Indi Hartwell.

Lumis was axed by the company in April 2022. After Triple H took over creative control, Lumis was one of the first superstars to return to the company. He attacked The Miz several times on RAW before revealing himself.

Before The Tortured Artist revealed himself, many fans believed it was Bray Wyatt who was wreaking havoc on RAW. Even the gloves worn by Lumis looked a lot like the ones worn by The Fiend in the past.

WWE could be using Dexter Lumis to set up Bray Wyatt’s return to the middle. The silent superstar could be the perfect addition to Wyatt’s faction as he has the look and persona to become the perfect henchman for The Fiend.

#2. Braun Strowman

Is a reunion finally on the cards?

Braun Strowman returned to WWE on the September 5, 2022, episode of RAW. His first run in the company saw him align with Bray Wyatt early in his career. Strowman was a member of the Wyatt Family and worked with The Eater of Worlds.

The two superstars later competed in some top matches to take their story forward. However, Strowman was never too successful in defeating the man who made him a monster.

The Monster Among Men spoke to Sportskeeda in October 2020 about various topics. He was asked whether he was done with Bray Wyatt.

Strowman clearly stated that he will never be finished with the former Wyatt Family leader. He said that he still has nightmares about being drawn back into the swamp and turning back into who he used to be.

"I'll never be finished with Bray Wyatt. Same with Roman Reigns. Roman has been my biggest adversary to date and probably will be. Bray Wyatt is the father of the monster. It's hard to be around him. I tried to be a good person. I tried to do good things. Unfortunately, I'm also really good at doing bad things to people. Bray Wyatt is the haunting element. I have nightmares about him. I have fears of being drawn back into that swamp and turning back into what I used to be." Strowman said.

If Bray Wyatt does return to WWE, fans could see him quickly align with The Monster Among Men. Braun recently made his return to the company and could use a push at the hands of The Eater of Worlds.

#1. Alexa Bliss wants to get back together with Bray Wyatt

Hallowscream🎃 @DaLegacy23



#WWERaw Bray Wyatt had the whole world in his hands. and You killed it Alexa Bliss. Bray Wyatt had the whole world in his hands. and You killed it Alexa Bliss. #WWERaw https://t.co/XqKTgJMuF1

Alexa Bliss hasn’t been as impactful in WWE recently as she used to be. The former RAW Women’s Champion was once a top superstar in the women’s division. Since Bray Wyatt’s release, Bliss has struggled to keep her character going and hasn’t been very prominent.

Alexa has always been one of the better performers on the mic and in the ring. A renewed push could once again get her to the top of the company. She has frequently spoken about her time working with Bray Wyatt and has confirmed that she misses working alongside him.

In an appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Bliss spoke about her time working with The Fiend. She stated that she had the best time working with him and was unhappy that they couldn’t work together again.

"Working with the Fiend, with Windham, was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire WWE career. He is so brilliant with his creativity, and he puts so much effort into his character, so much research. It made me want to step my game up 100% being like, Okay, well, he puts this much thought into his character, I need to put twice as much thought in mine. When you step into someone else’s gimmick, you don’t want to bring it down. You only want to elevate it. I put in so much effort into that, and protecting the character, and protecting when we did the Firefly Funhouse. It was so fun. Obviously it’s very sad that we don’t work together anymore because it was so much fun, and I think the WWE Universe saw how much fun we were having." Bliss stated.

The Eater of Worlds’ return could bring back the partnership between him and Alexa Bliss. It could pave the way for her return in the coming weeks. It would be great to see the team of Wyatt & Bliss take on Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far