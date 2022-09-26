New Bloodline member, former WWE Champion - 5 WWE Superstars Buddy Matthews never faced

AEW star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) could be making his return to WWE soon. He wrestled in what is believed to be his final match for AEW at Rampage this past Friday night in a loss against Sting and Darby Allin.

He participated in an event for Fight Life Pro Wrestling (per Fightful), and he cut a promo afterward stating that he will be taking time off from pro wrestling for a little while.

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I speak beyond the wall, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

He would go on to say that he needed to take a much-needed break away from the business and indicated that he would return down the road.

If Buddy were to return to WWE, there would be more than a handful of Superstars he has yet to wrestle in since he was released from the company a couple of years ago. With that being said, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars Buddy Matthews never faced.

#5. Money in the Bank Contract Holder - Austin Theory

russgoat_0 @Russgoat_04 Austin Theory found the golden egg and got granted a WWE Championship match for it. Wasn’t bad but the match made Theory look to strong as the only reason he lost was because of a distraction Big E should’ve went over cleanly. Austin Theory found the golden egg and got granted a WWE Championship match for it. Wasn’t bad but the match made Theory look to strong as the only reason he lost was because of a distraction Big E should’ve went over cleanly. https://t.co/FaqpUM69oa

The current holder of the Money in the Bank contract, Austin Theory, is likely to be the next huge main event star for WWE in the years to come. Theory was still in NXT when Murphy was released from WWE and the two stars never crossed paths.

What makes this match intriguing is that both men are hungry to reach the brass ring in WWE. Theory is well on his way to the top, while the returning Buddy Murphy will have something to prove and show the world why he believes he deserves to reach that same spot.

Whether Murphy was to return as a face or a heel in this equation, the matchups these two young lions would have would make for some fantastic wrestling matches on RAW or SmackDown.

#4. Tick, Tock. Tick, Tock. It's time for Karrion Kross

Global Fight Revolution @GlobalFightRev

An old school feel, in a modern fresh take.



Future WWE Champion.



#WWE Karrion Kross is everything the industry has needed again, just a phenomenal presentation, a great look, a phenomenal valet in Scarlett.An old school feel, in a modern fresh take.Future WWE Champion. Karrion Kross is everything the industry has needed again, just a phenomenal presentation, a great look, a phenomenal valet in Scarlett.An old school feel, in a modern fresh take.Future WWE Champion.#WWE https://t.co/WAZBybQWSu

Karrion Kross would be a unique opponent for Buddy Murphy. Kross is a demented, dangerous individual who mixes power with technical wrestling ability. He has yet to wrestle Buddy Murphy inside the squared circle, and these two men could have a surprisingly great match together. Murphy was released from the company.

Kross suffered the same fate, but was able to return to WWE with a clean slate. Murphy is yet to experience that but if given the opportunity to return, Kross may be one of the gatekeepers waiting for him..

#3. "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ .

#WWE #Sheamus The Celtic Warrior received a well-deserved standing ovation after his match vs Gunther The Celtic Warrior received a well-deserved standing ovation after his match vs Gunther 👏.#WWE #Sheamus https://t.co/ihVIC36VSo

Sheamus has quite the resume and is a former WWE Champion at that, among other accolades, titles, and feuds that he’s waged in the company.

The Celtic Warrior is one of the few wrestlers in the sport that could have an excellent matchup with just about anyone who steps through those ropes and challenges him. Buddy Murphy would be no exception to that rule.

Sheamus would push Murphy to his limit and beyond. The battles these two could have in the ring could surprise the WWE Universe.

There is a reason why Murphy is often referred to as “Wrestling’s Best Kept Secret”, and that is due to the hidden potential he has within himself to reach new heights when he’s given the golden opportunity to do so.

#2. The Bloodline's newest member - Solo Sikoa

The newest member to The Bloodline would prove to be a formidable foe for Buddy Murphy upon his return to WWE. The power and speed of Solo Sikoa would be enough to give Murphy a run for his money and then some.

One way for Murphy to make a big splash in the company is to target the biggest dog in the yard, Roman Reigns. The only way to do so is by cutting through his defenses, starting with Solo Sikoa.

The matches these two men could have in the ring would be quite fascinating to see on WWE television and would serve to showcase just what Buddy Murphy could do.

#1. WWE United States Champion - "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Bobby Lashley has made the US title feel more prestigious with this run. Bobby Lashley has made the US title feel more prestigious with this run. https://t.co/f5Sc51vabw

“The Almighty” Bobby Lashley is the perfect blend of power, speed, and technical wrestling ability. In many ways, Lashley may very well be the most dangerous opponent that Murphy has ever faced.

He is the reigning and defending United States Champion, and with that in mind, that would make for a great feud for Murphy to sink his teeth right off the bat.

Lashley is a fighting champion and has fought off all his challengers such as The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory. Buddy Murphy could be another name added to this list, or he could be the guy to dethrone Lashley, having the US championship be his pedestal for success.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far