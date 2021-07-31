5 WWE Superstars who can be considered Mr. SummerSlam

Out of all of WWE's 'Big Four' pay-per-views, SummerSlam is the one with the least recognizable identity.

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year, Royal Rumble hosts the most exciting match of the year, and Survivor Series has become the battleground for 'brand warfare' between RAW and SmackDown. As a result, it is a bigger challenge to pinpoint Mr. SummerSlam as compared to the other three events.

Shawn Michaels is Mr. WrestleMania, while the other two can be determined based on Superstar's track record in the titular gimmick matches. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Randy Orton might be Mr. Royal Rumble and Mr. Survivor Series, respectively.

However, quite a few Superstars would be in contention for the title of Mr. SummerSlam. This is based on their in-ring performances and the level of their accomplishments at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

#5 Randy Orton (WWE SummerSlam record: 7-7-1)

Randy Orton & Stephanie when he 1st made history by becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion - 8/15/04: #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/3jkjlF0yNj — Team Randy Orton (@TeamRandalOrton) July 29, 2021

While he is a contender for Mr. Survivor Series as well, Randy Orton has enjoyed some monumental moments at SummerSlam over the years.

He defeated Chris Benoit at the 2004 edition to become the youngest world champion in WWE history. The Viper would face the who's who of WWE legends at the event over the years, beating The Undertaker in 2005 and John Cena in 2009. He also faced Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2006, which remains the Hulkster's final WWE match.

However, Randy Orton's greatest match at the August supershow may have come in 2011. He defeated Christian in an excellent No Holds Barred Match for the World Heavyweight Title. Two years later, at SummerSlam 2013, The Viper turned heel and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Daniel Bryan.

#OnThisDay in 2011: WWE SummerSlam PPV: Randy Orton defeated Christian in a no holds barred match to win the World Heavyweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/l5FPCnJiak — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) August 14, 2017

Orton's recent record at The Biggest Event of the Summer isn't the greatest, though. The 14-time world champion put over the likes of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre over the years while fighting Kofi Kingston to a no contest at SummerSlam 2019.

But his biggest defeat at the event came when Brock Lesnar busted him open at the end of the 2016 event. Nevertheless, Randy Orton has always had high-profile matches at SummerSlam.

