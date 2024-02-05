WWE fans who attended last week's episode of SmackDown in Birmingham were treated to a huge surprise as the show ended. The 10,000 fans in attendance at The Legacy Arena exploded as The Rock's music dropped and The Great One made his way to the ring. The Rock was back home on the show he is responsible for naming.

For months, WWE has been teasing a potential real-life family feud between The Rock and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While no announcement has been officially made, the face-off between these two warriors spoke more than words could ever do.

Now it appears that we are set for a huge WrestleMania showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock in order to find out exactly who the real Head of the Table is. The only obstacle The Rock must overcome is the numbers. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso always flank reigns, so who can help even the playing field for The Rock?

Here is our list of five WWE Superstars who could help The Rock against The Bloodline.

#5. 2-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Second-generation Superstar Bron Breakker is ready for the main roster war!

This year's Royal Rumble was a huge success, with Cody Rhodes coming out on top, winning the men's Royal Rumble Match. Even though Rhodes was victorious, the Rumble match had several other memorable moments that surprised fans and ignited potential storylines for the future. One of those moments was the main roster debut of Bron Breakker.

As the WWE Universe anxiously awaited each participant to be revealed for the Rumble match, the clock reached zero for the 20th entrant, and former NXT Champion Bron Breakker emerged through the curtain.

Fans were excited to see Breakker finally getting his shot at the main roster, and now it appears he will be on the Smackdown roster. One major way for Bron to establish himself as a top-level contender would be to align himself with The Rock, helping him take out The Bloodline.

#4. 14-time WWE Champion 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton

The Viper Randy Orton is looking better than ever!

If anyone on the roster has a score to settle with The Bloodline, it's Randy Orton. In fact, it was Roman Reigns' henchmen who were responsible for Orton's injury, which put him out of action for the better part of two years. But now The Viper is back, and he is out for blood.

Orton has made it clear ever since he returned that he wants vengeance, and he wants The Bloodline to pay for putting him on the shelf for 18 months. Randy Orton is the perfect person to pair up with The Rock as he sets his sights on humbling Roman Reigns.

#3. 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion 'Main Event' Jey Uso

Jey Uso is looking to settle the score with The Bloodline!

Jimmy and Jey Uso are arguably one of the greatest WWE tag teams of the past 20 years. The Usos have lived up to every expectation anyone ever had for them, considering the legendary lineage they descend from. They have certainly done well in filling the shoes left behind by so many of the members of The Anoa'i Family.

One of the key components to The Bloodline's massive success was The Usos. However, the stable turned their backs on Jey Uso, and he has since turned his focus towards his singles career. Jey is looking to create a 'main event' caliber legacy for himself and if he joined forces with The Rock, he could take several huge steps forward in that very direction.

#2. The Ghost of Bray Wyatt's Past - Uncle Howdy

Bo Dallas could return behind the Uncle Howdy mask and help The Rock.

2023 was a tragic year for WWE as a company, as well as for fans all over the world. Terry Funk, Lanny Poffo, and Superstar Billy Graham all passed away last year, but the death that hit many fans the hardest was Bray Wyatt.

When Bray Wyatt made his electric return at Extreme Rules in 2022, fans were excited about what was ahead for The Eater of Worlds and his Fireflies. Sadly, we will never know what might have been.

With that said, a character was left behind who could emerge and continue Wyatt's legacy. Uncle Howdy was the persona that Bray's brother, Bo Dallas, portrayed. This mysterious moniker could help The Rock take down The Bloodline in a rather unique way.

#1. Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain 'The Final Testament'

Kross and AOP are looking for trouble!

The Authors of Pain are widely considered one of the most dominant tag teams in NXT history. Akam and Rezar held the NXT Tag Team Championship for over 200 days before joining the main roster in 2018.

Unfortunately, The A.O.P. was released in late 2020 and has been pretty quiet ever since. That was until they recently made their destructive return at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

Karrion Kross has aligned himself with The Authors of Pain, and now along with Paul Ellering and Scarlette, they make up the new stable known as The Final Testament.

If anyone in WWE can combat the sheer power of The Bloodline, it's this new faction. Joining forces with The Rock would create a unique partnership but would certainly provide the muscle The Rock needs.

